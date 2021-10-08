High school football: Scores

Friday’s Scores

Albemarle 14, South Stanly 0

Apex Middle Creek 27, Cary Panther Creek 21

Asheville 42, Asheville Roberson 7

Asheville Reynolds 35, Asheville Erwin 14

Belmont Cramer 31, Gastonia Ashbrook 20

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 40, Avery County 20

Canton Pisgah 16, West Henderson 0

Cape Fear 62, Fayetteville Byrd 6

Central Cabarrus 13, East Rowan 7

Chambers 67, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 21, South Mecklenburg 17

Charlotte Latin 34, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7

Charlotte Myers Park 37, Charlotte Harding 0

Charlotte Olympic 26, Charlotte Berry Tech 14

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Trinity Christian 0

Cherokee 20, Robbinsville 7

Clayton 35, South Garner 18

Concord 43, South Rowan 0

Concord Robinson 21, North Stanly 7

Cornelius Hough 37, West Charlotte 17

Croatan 14, Richlands 12

Durham Hillside 61, Durham Riverside 0

Durham Jordan 48, Chapel Hill 26

East Bladen 42, Red Springs 26

East Carteret 33, Jones County 14

East Duplin 45, North Lenoir 0

East Lincoln 57, Newton Foard 0

Eastern Guilford 44, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

Eastern Wayne 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Edenton Holmes 91, Currituck County 50

Fayetteville Pine Forest 35, Fayetteville Smith 6

Fayetteville Sanford 48, Harnett Central 7

Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Fayetteville Britt 14

Fayetteville Westover 26, Spring Lake Overhills 20

Franklin 40, North Henderson 14

Franklinton 21, Louisburg 6

Garner 41, Southeast Raleigh 14

Gates County 43, Bertie County 8

Gray’s Creek 34, Lumberton 9

Greensboro Dudley 68, Northeast Guilford 0

Greensboro Grimsley 63, Jamestown Ragsdale 8

Greensboro Page 42, Western Guilford 0

Greenville Rose 28, Greenville Conley 12

Halifax Academy 76, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 30

Hertford County 56, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Hoke County 36, Southern Lee 7

Hope Mills South View 67, Pembroke Swett 6

Jacksonville 35, Havelock 14

Kings Mountain 17, Belmont South Point 7

Kinston Parrott Academy 46, Columbia 32

Lake Norman Charter 46, Bear Grass 6

Lawndale Burns 64, Mooresboro Jefferson 7

Lenoir Hibriten 38, Ashe County 7

Lincolnton 27, West Caldwell 7

Maiden 46, Catawba Bandys 0

Manteo 32, Pasquotank County 16

Marshville Forest Hills 52, Anson County 0

Matthews Butler 39, Mint Hill Rocky River 8

Matthews Weddington 27, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 7

McDowell County 36, Enka 7

Metrolina Christian Academy 20, Hickory Grove Christian 6

Monroe Parkwood 21, West Stanly 7

Monroe Sun Valley 42, Monroe Piedmont 14

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Morrisville Green Hope 17, Cary 14

Mount Airy 49, North Stokes 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 60, Christ the King High School 6

Murphy 56, Hayesville 14

New Bern 70, Jacksonville Northside 20

North Davidson 27, Oak Grove 24, 2OT

North Johnston 21, Wilson Beddingfield 20

North Lincoln 26, Hickory St. Stephens 0

North Mecklenburg 21, West Mecklenburg 16

North Pitt 28, Ayden-Grifton 20

Northampton County 66, Northwest Halifax 0

Northern Guilford 48, Northwest Guilford 14

Northwest Cabarrus 36, China Grove Carson 30

Orangewood Christian, Fla. 64, Asheville Christian 20

Pamlico County 54, Lejeune 6

Perquimans 28, Washington County 6

Pfafftown Reagan 15, West Forsyth 9

Providence Grove 49, Randleman 21

R-S Central 48, Morganton Patton 0

Raleigh Athens Drive 23, Raleigh Enloe 16

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 13, Raleigh Leesville Road 3

Raleigh Millbrook 41, Rolesville 34

Robert B. Glenn 55, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13

Salemburg Lakewood 28, North Duplin 21

Shelby 38, Shelby Crest 28

South Brunswick 20, Wilmington Ashley 12

South Caldwell 20, Morganton Freedom 14

South Columbus 26, West Columbus 20

South Johnston 62, Southern Wayne 14

Southeast Guilford 28, Southwest Guilford 7

Southern Durham 68, Granville Central 6

Southern Nash 42, Bunn 14

Southwest Onslow 54, South Lenoir 6

St. Pauls 50, West Bladen 6

Surry Central 17, East Bend Forbush 12

Swannanoa Owen 50, Rosman 7

Thomasville 63, South Davidson 0

Topsail 45, West Brunswick 38

Vance County 18, South Granville 12

Wake Forest 40, Raleigh Wakefield 24

Wake Forest Heritage 57, Knightdale 55, 3OT

Walkertown 27, North Forsyth 13

Washington 58, Greene Central 40

Watauga County 28, Alexander Central 21

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14

Waynesville Tuscola 47, East Henderson 0

Weldon 48, Rocky Mount Prep 0

West Cabarrus 19, Kannapolis Brown 18

West Craven 62, Farmville Central 6

West Davidson 13, Lexington 12

West Lincoln 13, Newton-Conover 7, OT

West Stokes 20, High Point Andrews 12

Wilmington Hoggard 36, North Brunswick 7

Wilmington Laney 26, New Hanover County 21

Wilson Fike 58, Pikeville Aycock 35

Wilson Hunt 35, East Wake 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Chapel Hill vs. North Moore, ccd.

East Rutherford vs. Hendersonville, ccd.

Eastern Alamance vs. Reidsville, ccd.

Forest City Chase vs. Brevard, ppd. to Oct 11th.

Monroe vs. West Rowan, ccd.

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com