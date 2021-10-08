October 9, 2021

  • 66°
Check your smoke alarms. Salisbury Post file photo

Salisbury Fire Department offers tips during Fire Prevention Week

By Staff Report

Published 12:01 am Friday, October 8, 2021

The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.

This year’s campaign started Sunday and ends Saturday and works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.  

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. 

 The Salisbury Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action,” said Terry Smith, Salisbury fire marshal. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

The Salisbury Fire Department shared the following tips about fire prevention.

• A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1 and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Salisbury, contact the Salisbury Fire Department at 704-638-5351.  For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How would you grade the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education's handling of COVID-19 in schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock

Local

Salisbury Fire Department offers tips during Fire Prevention Week

News

Child care centers can seek virus grants from $800M pool of funds

News

Bill to cut greenhouse gas emissions heads to governor for signature

Nation/World

Senate dodges debt disaster by voting to extend borrowing

High School

High school boys cross country: A different Julian leads, but South still comes out on top

High School

High school girls cross country: Webb, Cougars splash to wins

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Rowan County tourism numbers down significantly during pandemic-plagued 2020

Local

Bids due next week for firms interested in helping Salisbury find city manager

Local

22-year-old Salisbury man who was killed in motorcycle crash identified

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found in car on Julian Road

Local

Car crashes into auto parts store off of West Innes Street

Kannapolis

Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament

Education

Monthlong celebration takes RSS students through manufacturing plants

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan will become NC Bar president, first from Rowan to hold title