October 9, 2021

  • 66°
Seattle's Russell Wilson injured a finger on his throwing hand and left in the second half of the loss to the Rams. (AP File Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Stafford, Rams beat Seahawks 26-17; Wilson injures finger

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 8, 2021

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 365 yards and a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 on Thursday night in a game Russell Wilson left in the second half with a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Wilson missed significant game time due to injury for the first time after injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand. He was hurt by contact on a follow through midway through the third quarter. He attempted to direct one more drive before turning the game over to backup Geno Smith.

Held to just three points in the first half for only the fifth time in the regular season under Sean McVay, the Rams (4-1) woke up in the final 30 minutes and rebounded from their first loss of the season last Sunday to Arizona.

Stafford threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee late in the third quarter to give the Rams a 16-7 lead, also appearing to play with an injured finger on his throwing hand. Stafford hit DeSean Jackson for 68 yards earlier in the quarter on third-and-10 that led to Darrell Henderson’s 5-yard run that gave Los Angeles its first lead of the game.

And after Seattle (2-3) pulled to 16-14 in the fourth quarter, Stafford was 4 of 4 for 71 yards on the ensuing drive leading to Sony Michel’s 2-yard touchdown run with 6:08 remaining.

Robert Woods had 12 catches for 150 yards and the Rams won their second straight in Seattle after last January’s playoff victory over the Seahawks.

Seattle pulled to 23-17 on Jason Myers’ field goal from 32 yards with 2:45 left. Seattle forced a quick punt after Carlos Dunlap batting down Stafford’s third-down pass.

But Smith couldn’t lead a storybook final drive, with his first pass intercepted by Nick Scott as Tyler Lockett tripped making his break. Smith was 10 of 17 for 131 yards in the fourth quarter.

Smith was needed because Wilson’s fingers hit Aaron Donald’s arm on the follow through of a pass that nearly went for a touchdown but was slightly overthrown midway through the third quarter.

Wilson remained in for one more series and attempted one pass. He was sacked on third-and-5 by Donald, No. 88 1/2 of his career setting a new franchise record — although the Rams records don’t include Deacon Jones as sacks weren’t an official stat when he played. Wilson never took another snap and finished 11 of 16 for 152 yards, one touchdown and his first interception of the season.

Smith entered with Seattle backed up at its own 2. Since arriving in Seattle at the start of the 2019 season, Smith had thrown a total of five passes, all of them coming in a blowout win over the Jets last season.

On his first drive, Smith was perfect. He was 5 of 5 for 72 yards, the last a 23-yard strike to DK Metcalf for his second touchdown of the game with 9:23 remaining to pull Seattle to 16-14.

KEY PENALTY

Seattle appeared to take a 14-3 lead at the end of the first half but a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lockett was called back on a holding penalty against Duane Brown. Jason Myers then missed a 35-yard field goal and the Seahawks had to settle for a 7-3 halftime advantage.

KICKING WOES

It wasn’t mixed night in the kicking game. Along with Myers missing an easy field goal attempt, Rams kicker Matt Gay missed an extra point and had two kickoffs that went out of bounds. Gay made from 47 yards in the final seconds.
Then there was Seattle punter Michael Dickson. His punt in the third quarter was blocked, but Dickson in one motion ran down the loose ball, picked it up and sent off a second kick that went 68 yards. After debate whether it was a penalty, referee Ronald Torbert picked up the flag the play stood.

INJURIES

Rams CB Darious Williams suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. … Seattle played without starting RB Chris Carson due to a neck issue. General manager John Schneider said on Seattle’s pregame radio show the short turnaround from last Sunday’s game left Carson too sore to play.

UP NEXT

Rams: At the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Seahawks: At Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 17.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How would you grade the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education's handling of COVID-19 in schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock

Local

Salisbury Fire Department offers tips during Fire Prevention Week

News

Child care centers can seek virus grants from $800M pool of funds

News

Bill to cut greenhouse gas emissions heads to governor for signature

Nation/World

Senate dodges debt disaster by voting to extend borrowing

High School

High school boys cross country: A different Julian leads, but South still comes out on top

High School

High school girls cross country: Webb, Cougars splash to wins

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Rowan County tourism numbers down significantly during pandemic-plagued 2020

Local

Bids due next week for firms interested in helping Salisbury find city manager

Local

22-year-old Salisbury man who was killed in motorcycle crash identified

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found in car on Julian Road

Local

Car crashes into auto parts store off of West Innes Street

Kannapolis

Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament

Education

Monthlong celebration takes RSS students through manufacturing plants

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan will become NC Bar president, first from Rowan to hold title