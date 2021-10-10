Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy dies after contracting COVID-19
SALISBURY — Master Deputy William Marsh died from COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Marsh, 40, was sworn in with the Sheriff’s Office in 2012 as a reserve deputy while also working full-time at the Cleveland Police Department. Marsh became a full-time deputy with the Sheriff’s Office in 2015.
He was first hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sept. 30. Marsh, who lived in the Cleveland area, is survived by a wife and 2-year-old child. Other information wasn’t immediately available. Funeral arrangements are still pending.
In a statement, Maj. John Sifford said Marsh was a “respected, dependable and hardworking deputy.”
COVID-19 was the leading cause of line-of-duty law enforcement deaths in the first six months of 2021, according to a report from the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum. There were 71 officers deaths due to the virus in the first half of the year, causing the number of line-of-duty deaths to increase 10%.
The pandemic’s deadly impact has been felt by local law enforcement, too. Salisbury Police Officer Shane Karriker succumbed to COVID-19 in June. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office held a fundraiser last month to support Deputy Brian Benfield, who spent over a month hospitalized with the virus before being released
Rowan County’s overall COVID-19 death total reached 426 on Friday. Marsh’s death will make at least 427 deaths among Rowan County residents. Only six of North Carolina’s 100 counties have a higher death tally since the pandemic started. With local tests returning positive 10.4% of the time the previous two weeks, the county is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to have high community spread.
