October 11, 2021

  • 72°

Blotter: Shots fired during downtown Salisbury fight

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:36 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

SALISBURY — Police recovered spent shell casings early Saturday after shots were fired during a fight in downtown Salisbury.

Salisbury Police responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired during a “large disturbance” in the 100 block of West Fisher Street. Lt. Justin Crews said the shots were fired during a fight and that no one was injured by the gunshots. No one was arrested in connection with the incident.

About 45 minutes later, shots were also fired in the 100 block of South Lee Street, which is in the same area. No injuries were reported then, either.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• An accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound was reported Friday in the 300 block of North Shaver Street.

• A man tossed rocks at a vehicle in the 2900 block of South Main Street on Friday and caused damage.

• A woman reported vandalism Friday int he 1300 block of Tabernacle Street.

• A man on Friday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Street in Salisbury that resulted in a $2,100 estimated loss.

• Shoplifting was reported twice Friday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man on Saturday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of West D Avenue.

• Shoplifting was reported three times on Saturday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Brittany Nicole Hendrix, 23, was charged Friday with obtaining property by false pretenses.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman overdosed Thursday in the 200 block of Chiccarello Drive in Kannapolis.

• A West Rowan Middle School student on Thursday was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

• A handgun was found Thursday at a recycling facility in the 1300 block of Litton Drive in Salisbury.

• A syringe with an unknown substance inside was found Thursday lying outside the back door of the Rowan County magistrate’s office in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• A man on  reported a stolen vehicle Thursday in the 100 block of Hallmark Circle in Salisbury.

• A boyfriend and girlfriend assaulted each other on Thursday in the 7900 block of Grand Canyon Road in Kannapolis.

• Dalton John Mark, 23, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture sell or distribute.

• Joshua Lee Settlemyer, 37, was charged Thursday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of firearms by a felon and resisting an officer.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired during downtown Salisbury fight

Local

Historic Salisbury Foundation’s 46th OctoberTour offers lessons in resilience, peek into history

Crime

Stanly County man charged with growing marijuana on Alcoa game lands

Crime

Salisbury man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties

Ask Us

Ask Us: City says crawfish have naturally appeared in City Park Lake

Coronavirus

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy dies after contracting COVID-19

Local

County will reassess need for more room at Health Department, possible move to West End Plaza

Local

‘Every life is absolutely worth it’: United Way shines light on suicide awareness, mental health during walk

Local

Bluegrass is back: 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention returns

Local

Supply chain woes haven’t halted rise in local liquor sales

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

Local

Meals on Wheels Rowan collects 1.3 tons of dry pet food, raises $17,560

Lifestyle

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

Business

Signs of the times: Harwood Sign shop capitalizes on campaign season

Lifestyle

With help from nonprofit, Plummers reclaim lost family time

Education

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

Education

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

College

Blue Bears pick up first victory of season

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County records highest employee payroll growth in North Carolina

Nation/World

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again; near misses for Cougars, Mustangs

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team