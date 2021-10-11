October 13, 2021

  • 81°

High school sports: Salisbury soccer wins; volleyball falls

By Post Sports

Published 11:03 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

Salisbury keeper Wade Robins. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw for Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

Salisbury’s boys soccer team clinched a tie for first place in the Central Carolina Conference with a 9-0 rout of South Davidson on Monday.

Scoring their first varsity goals for the Hornets were sophomore George De la Rosa, sophomore Ethan Ott , freshman Hines Busby and senior Jimmy Meza.

Senior Bennett Clark scored his first goal of the season.

Also scoring  were Daniel Cuevas, Luke Graeber, Colin Donaldson and Will Webb. Assists were credited to: Joseph Hernandez (2),  Graeber, Busby, Donaldson and Rene Castro.

Wade Robins and  Clark combined for the shutout in goal.

Next up for the Hornets is East Davidson Wednesday at Ludwig Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.  The Hornets can clinch the conference championship outright.

•••

South Stanly defeated Salisbury’s volleyball team 25-11, 25-22 and 25-18 on Monday in a non-conference match.

Ashley Yang had 18 assists and eight digs for the Hornets (8-10). Ava Morris had 13 kills and six digs. Katie Peeler had 21 digs. Riley Peltz had five kills.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Two seek medical care, 28 shell casings found after shooting near Salisbury City Park

Local

Salisbury City Council candidates talk pandemic, public safety, economic investment during forum

Education

Livingstone College reports only two student cases of COVID-19 this semester

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry rescinds bike trail property lease, will post no trespassing signs

College

Former Wake volleyball coach ordered to pay $50,000 fine in admissions bribery scandal

College

JR Smith’s golf debut not off to smooth start at NC A&T

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections changes decision to replace supervisor

College

ACC looking into possibility of moving headquarters

News

Lieutenant governor not apologizing for anti-LGBTQ remarks

Nation/World

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Nation/World

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

Business

FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

Coronavirus

Blotter: Oct. 12

Education

RSS gets back to work on partnership to reduce students in court for minor infractions

Landis

Landis officials discuss concerns with high utility charges; select members for Passive Park committee

Crime

Kannapolis man faces number of drug, gun charges

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill will serve chicken, give visitors some pickin’

Lifestyle

Special waste recycling event scheduled Wednesday

Elections

Political Notebook: Republicans say they didn’t sponsor August ‘Patriot’s Rally’ at Sloan Park

Education

Literacy Council expects heightened demand for services in schools, recruiting volunteers

High School

High school girls golf: East wins fifth straight county title

News

Nearly all state health workers vaccinated in North Carolina

Local

Winners announced from 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired during downtown Salisbury fight