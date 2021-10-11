October 11, 2021

Stanly County man charged with growing marijuana on Alcoa game lands

By Ben Stansell

Published 1:06 am Monday, October 11, 2021

SALISBURY — A Stanly County man is facing several drug charges for allegedly growing marijuana on game lands owned by Alcoa.

Alan Edward Tenney, 61, of New London was charged Friday with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, trespassing on game lands, littering upon game lands and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place used for keeping or selling a controlled substance.

Tenney allegedly was growing nine marijuana plants on Alcoa property and was found to have 3.28 pounds of marijuana and marijuana seeds at his residence on Stokes Ferry Road in New London, according to the arrest report. He was also allegedly in possession of a glass jar to store the marijuana.

Alcoa owns land used for fishing or hunting around the Yadkin River and High Rock Lake. A Pittsburgh-based company that makes aluminum, Alcoa retained ownership of the property after selling its Yadkin River Dams several years ago. It has worked with preservationists and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to keep land undeveloped and open for hunting and fishing around the Yadkin River, High Rock Lake and Tuckertown Reservoir.

Tenney was issued a $10,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

