Winners announced from 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention

GRANITE QUARRY— Almost 30 individuals and bands competed in the adult competition at the Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention at East Rowan High School on Saturday evening.

Grace Bemus, who attended her first bluegrass fiddle workshop at the E.H. Montgomery Store in Gold Hill, took home the Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddle Award. The youth competition winners were listed in Sunday’s story about the convention.

A full list of adult competition award winners are as follows:

• Bluegrass fiddle – First: Grace Bemus; Second: Malachi Freeman; Third: Gary Hatley

• Bluegrass banjo – First: Jake Eddie; Second: Danny Bowers; Third: Peden Williams

• Guitar – First: Jake Eddie; Second: Tommy Chandler; Third: Bob Dotson

• Mandolin – First: Graham Brewer; Second: Jim Bob Thompson; Third: Amelia Freeman

• Bass – Carter Eddie; Second: John Fogleman; Third: Jeremy Nash

• Dobro – First: Peden Williams; Second: Sandy Hatley; Third: Richard Hansen

• Vocal – First: Morgan Brown; Second: Michael Jenkins; Third: Madison McCorkle

• Bluegrass band – First: Old River Road; Second: Adenoid Hunklestein & Company; Third: Hazy Ridge

• Bluegrass gospel bands – First: Strings of Victory; Second: Crossroads