October 13, 2021

Kannapolis man faces number of drug, gun charges

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man is facing a bevy of drug and gun charges after being caught with at least 25 grams of opioids and a stolen firearm.

Michael Antonio Rivers, 48, was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department Thursday with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Rivers was allegedly in possession of opioid, two digital scales with white powder residue, boxes of sandwich bags and a black marijuana grinder, among other items considered paraphernalia.

Additionally, Rivers was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Rivers was allegedly in possession of a Smith & Wesson revolver. Rivers was found guilty of a felony in Rowan County Superior Court in 1994 and was sentenced for 10 years in prison.

Rivers was also charged with maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. The place was Mike Sell’s Everything located at 1905 N. Cannon Blvd. in Kannapolis.

Rivers was issued a $200,000 bond and was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other crime news:

• John Ross Shoaf, 26, of Statesville was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance. Shoaf was also charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine by the Statesville Police Department. Shoaf was issued a $5,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Keyona Ashlee Holmes, 24, of Spencer was charged by the Salisbury Police Department with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury for allegedly fracturing a person’s knee.

• Zachary Canup, 35, of Salisbury was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with assault on a female, communicating threats, two counts of child abuse and interfered with emergency communications. Canup caused bruising and red marks on two children and struck a female in the face with his fist, according to the arrest report.

• Burton Daniel Lavana, 36, of Salisbury was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Friday with possession of methamphetamine and larceny.

