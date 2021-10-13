October 13, 2021

From left: Jan Johnson Morgan ’95, Michael Cabana ’01, Todd Blake ’93, Gerard Gregoire ’90, Brian Hinson ’00, Jim Baker ’78, Anne McArthur Jobe ’90, and Devonte Peterson ‘01. Submitted photo

Catawba Hall of Fame inductees honored

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Catawba sports information

The Catawba College Sports Hall of Fame inducted eight new members in a ceremony held on Friday, Oct 8, the Hall of Fame’s 44th anniversary.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 1977. This year’s inductees bring the total number of members to 192.

The Class of 2021 includes Jim Baker ’78, Todd Blake ’93, Michael Cabana ’01, Gerard Gregoire ’90, Brian Hinson ’00, Anne McArthur Jobe  ’90, Jan Johnson Morgan ’95 and Devonte Peterson ’01.

 

 

