October 14, 2021

  • 63°
Catawba hits the road this weekend.

College football: Indians underdogs on the road at Newberry

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — It goes without saying that Catawba’s football team has worked diligently on special teams this week.

Returning to action after two weeks of postponements, Catawba survived three special-teams touchdowns by Carson-Newman, including two 100-yard kickoff returns, and beat the Eagles 33-27.

It was a successful, if belated South Atlantic Conference opener for the Indians (4-0, 1-0).

Now Catawba heads to SAC opponent Newberry on Saturday for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Setzler Field.

While Catawba’s unbeaten record is creating excitement, things get more serious this week. Catawba will be an 11-point underdog against Newberry’s Wolves.

Catawba’s victories have come against Barton (3-3), Erkine (1-5), Winston-Salem State (1-4) and Carson-Newman (0-5). That’s a combined 5-17, and digging a little deeper, Erskine’s one win came against winless Virginia-Lynchburg, while Winston-Salem State’s lone victory came against winless Johnson C. Smith.

Catawba has definitely improved from the 1-10 woes of 2019, but the second half of the Indians’ schedule will be infinitely tougher than the first half.

Newberry (4-2, 3-1) lost in overtime at Mars Hill, but has beaten SAC opponents Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum and UVa-Wise. UVA-Wise was playing very well until it ran into Newberry last week. The Wolves led 23-0 at halftime and romped 37-14.

Newberry quarterback Dre Harris turned in a marvelous game against UVA-Wise, throwing for 264 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for a score. His two TD passes to Bryson Woodruff (5 catches, 113 yards) put the Wolves on top early and they stayed there.

Defensively, Newberry put the brakes on UVA-Wise QB Lendon Redwine, who had been lighting it up. He was held to 157 passing yards.

Catawba can challenge Newberry’s defense with a powerful running game. The Indians rank 11th nationally in Division II with 239.5 rushing yards per game. That’s coming from QB Ken Avent III as well as backs Jyrea Martin and Daniel Parker. Catawba averages 5.15 yards per carry.

Avent has been handing off a lot, but he’s also been an efficient quarterback, completing 55 percent of his passes and throwing only one interception.

Defensively, Catawba has allowed only two rushing TDs and three passing TDs.

Probably the single most important reason Catawba is 4-0 is the turnover turnaround. Catawba is plus-6 on takeaways, which puts the Indians in the top 10 in Division II. Catawba has turned it over four times, while creating 10 turnovers on five fumbles and five interceptions.

Catawba’s Clayton Crile leads Division II in punting with an average of 49.47 yards.

Newberry leads the all-time series 26-21 including a 28-21 victory last spring.

Newberry is 13-9 at home against Catawba.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Halfway through campaign, Rowan County United way at 44% of goal

Elections

Early voting begins today. Here’s what voters need to know.

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss public safety, poverty, housing issues during candidate forum

Local

Salisburians Howard, Boland meet goals of running Boston Marathon

Education

Education briefs: Partners in Learning kicks off public phase for new center fundraising

Education

Isenberg celebrates longtime teaching assistant ‘Mrs. Zinka’

Local

Lowe’s donates materials to Rowan Sheriff’s Office for K-9 officer enclosures

Education

Shoutouts: Four get Treasure Feamster Scholarships

Local

Commissioners approve additional funding to cover payroll costs for Autumn Jubilee

Education

Livingstone to host Fridays at the Stone breakfast series

High School

High school football: Cougars romp over rival East

News

Climate change: Cooper signs major energy law

News

Governor: Lt. governor’s LGBTQ comments don’t speak for NC

Crime

Two seek medical care, 28 shell casings found after shooting near Salisbury City Park

Local

Salisbury City Council candidates talk pandemic, public safety, economic investment during forum

Education

Livingstone College reports only two student cases of COVID-19 this semester

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry rescinds bike trail property lease, will post no trespassing signs

College

Former Wake volleyball coach ordered to pay $50,000 fine in admissions bribery scandal

College

JR Smith’s golf debut not off to smooth start at NC A&T

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections changes decision to replace supervisor

College

ACC looking into possibility of moving headquarters

News

Lieutenant governor not apologizing for anti-LGBTQ remarks

Nation/World

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Nation/World

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default