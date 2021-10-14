October 14, 2021

Education briefs: Partners in Learning kicks off public phase for new center fundraising

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

SALISBURY — Partners in Learning kicked off the public phase of its capital campaign for a new center on Oct. 2.

The event, held at the home of Bill and Shari Graham, took in more than $41,000 for the facility. The nonprofit has already raised more than $5 million for the center.

Shari Graham and Hen Henderlite planned the event filled with music, dancing, food and celebration by the pool. The event was entirely donated by sponsors Mark and Allison Dobu, Steve and Celia Jarrett, Bill and Anna Mills Wagoner, Peter and Paula Yost Schupp, the Wallace family, and Tommy and Mary Katherine Parr.

The guest list included Partners In Learnings donors and supporters that understand the need for high quality, early care, education, intervention, family and mental health services in our community.

Henderlite, the campaign chair, greeted the guests and local entrepreneur and donor Gerry Wood spoke to the importance of the project and what it will mean to the community. Wood donated the eight acres of land on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue for the new facility.

“We believe the whole community benefits when everyone is given the support they need to reach their potential,” Wood said.

Partners In Learning’s new facility will have the capability to house all of its programs which include the early care and education center and clinical services.  

“North Carolina is considered a desert for infant/toddler care,” Executive Director Norma Honeycutt said. “Our new center will address this need with the addition of 20 infant toddler slots,” Norma Honeycutt.

Each of the classrooms will be arranged to have an observation area for teachers, parents, and students to observe best practices.

The clinical services will house Rowan County’s first autism clinic with an onsite psychologist. This will help alleviate the burden of families being placed on a long waitlist or travel outside of Rowan County to receive medically necessary therapy.  The clinic will continue to provide developmental therapy for children in their homes in 16 surrounding counties and add Applied Behavior Analysis to their home-based services.

Former West Rowan Middle School teacher picks up breakfast for school staff

Carmady Kruger, a real estate agent and former teacher at West Rowan Middle School, had breakfast catered for the staff at the school during their professional development workday on Wednesday. The people at the school got to chow down on some food from Panera Bread and Krispy Kreme.

Kruger said she wanted to give something back to teachers who have had to adapt and persevere during the pandemic. She commended the people that work at the school for their dedication and kindness.

