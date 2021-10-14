High school football: One more quiet week before the storm

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

The lull before the storm continues.

It will be another relatively quiet football Friday in Rowan County.

No thrilling games are expected. Salisbury, West Rowan and North Rowan certainly hope things don’t get exciting.

Salisbury is a 44-point favorite at Lexington, and it probably will be worse than that.

West Rowan is a 20-point favorite at home with an 86-percent win probability (per the Massey Ratings) against Central Cabarrus.

North Rowan is a 27-point favorite at home against West Davidson with a 90-percent win probability, and the Cavaliers may be running laps next week if they only win by 27.

Carson and East Rowan played each other Wednesday. This is South Rowan’s off week.

But it won’t be long before it gets really fun. West Rowan is at Concord next week in a highly anticipated game, and the playoffs and some serious competition for the Hornets will be here before you know it.

SALISBURY (7-0, 4-0 CCC) at LEXINGTON (0-5, 0-3 CCC), 7:30 p.m.

Ouch. Lexington lost to two teams the Hornets beat by 60-something, so this won’t be pretty.

Salisbury has won the last five meetings, including a 51-0 wipeout last spring.

The Yellow Jackets beat Salisbury in 2015, but the Hornets have won 17 of the last 18.

The only real suspense is whether Salisbury will earn its sixth shutout.

•••