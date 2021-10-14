Letter: Politics appears in comics, too

I hope I’m not the only one to find the “comic” Mallard Fillmore in Sunday’s paper distasteful.

Every aspect of patriotism in our country has been under attack and this misrepresentation of the Pledge of Allegiance just goes too far. I used to look forward to the “funnies” on Sunday but the comics have been politicized way too much and is not enjoyable at all.

— Pat Smith

Salisbury