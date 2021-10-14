October 14, 2021

  • 63°

Livingstone to host Fridays at the Stone breakfast series

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

SALISBURY — Everyone looks forward to Fridays, and now Livingstone College wants you to reimagine Friday mornings.

Livingstone College will host its first of a monthly series called “Fridays at the Stone,” beginning 7:30 a.m. at its School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, located at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South.

The inaugural breakfast event series, to be held monthly in October, November, February, March and April, is sponsored by First Legacy, a division of Self-Help Credit Union.

Each hour-long program will feature three elements/speakers: a Livingstone program spotlight, a minority local business/nonprofit spotlight and and an alumni spotlight.

Friday’s inaugural program will spotlight the college’s Evening and Weekend College with Curtis Dean, director, as speaker. Nicole Holmes Matangira of Holmes Iron and Metal will represent the minority local business and Carmen W. Harper, director of alumni engagement and annual giving for Hood Theological Seminary, will be the featured alumnus.

The series is an intentional effort by Livingstone to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships, and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the college and its programs.

The series is being spearheaded by Pete Teague, Livingstone College special assistant to the president for community development; the Office of Communications and Public Relations; and the Office of Alumni Affairs.

“At Livingstone, we have a desire and goal to be an integral part of Salisbury and Rowan County,” Teague said. “‘Fridays at the Stone’ will help us increase the local community’s awareness and knowledge of the college and alumni in the area. We also want to provide a benefit to local minority-owned businesses and some of our nonprofit organizations, who have such wonderful ministries, by giving them exposure through these gatherings. We want to strengthen our connection to the community and enhance relationships, providing value whenever and wherever we can.”

Livingstone President of Communications and Public Relations State Alexander said the series is a win-win for the college, community and alumni.

The event is free and will feature a continental breakfast served by the college’s culinary arts students.

To register, visit Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/fridays-at-the-stone-tickets-183556210567 or email kharrington@livingston.edu. For more information, call (704) 216-6151.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Halfway through campaign, Rowan County United way at 44% of goal

Elections

Early voting begins today. Here’s what voters need to know.

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss public safety, poverty, housing issues during candidate forum

Local

Salisburians Howard, Boland meet goals of running Boston Marathon

Education

Education briefs: Partners in Learning kicks off public phase for new center fundraising

Education

Isenberg celebrates longtime teaching assistant ‘Mrs. Zinka’

Local

Lowe’s donates materials to Rowan Sheriff’s Office for K-9 officer enclosures

Education

Shoutouts: Four get Treasure Feamster Scholarships

Local

Commissioners approve additional funding to cover payroll costs for Autumn Jubilee

Education

Livingstone to host Fridays at the Stone breakfast series

High School

High school football: Cougars romp over rival East

News

Climate change: Cooper signs major energy law

News

Governor: Lt. governor’s LGBTQ comments don’t speak for NC

Crime

Two seek medical care, 28 shell casings found after shooting near Salisbury City Park

Local

Salisbury City Council candidates talk pandemic, public safety, economic investment during forum

Education

Livingstone College reports only two student cases of COVID-19 this semester

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry rescinds bike trail property lease, will post no trespassing signs

College

Former Wake volleyball coach ordered to pay $50,000 fine in admissions bribery scandal

College

JR Smith’s golf debut not off to smooth start at NC A&T

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections changes decision to replace supervisor

College

ACC looking into possibility of moving headquarters

News

Lieutenant governor not apologizing for anti-LGBTQ remarks

Nation/World

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Nation/World

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default