Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

SALISBURY — COVID-19 deaths among Rowan County residents increased by four on Thursday, making seven this week.

There have now been 433 deaths since the start of the pandemic, which keeps the county seventh among the state’s 100 counties in its number of deaths. Just ahead of Rowan is Cumberland County, which contains Fayetteville, with 451 COVID-19 fatalities. Just behind it is Robeson County, which is in the eastern part of the state, with 420 deaths.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows at least 12 October COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County.

In other COVID-19 data:

• The number of Rowan County COVID-19 cases reported in the previous two weeks is 624, including 54 cases reported Monday. The numbers reflect a still-declining number of new COVID-19 cases.

• The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region is 498, which is down from 922 at its peak in early September.

• An estimated 43% Rowan residents (61,352 people) are vaccinated with at least one dose.

• 39% of Rowan County residents (56,569 people) are considered fully vaccinated.

• The percent of tests returning positive in the previous two weeks is 8.3%, which is in the “substantial” level of community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC still labels the county as having a high level of transmission because its number of cases hasn’t declined below 100 cases per 100,000 people in the previous seven days.

• NCDHHS says there are six nursing home outbreaks in Rowan County still considered active. Four residential care facilities have active outbreaks, too. A COVID-19 outbreak at the Rowan County Detention Center is still considered active because of new cases identified there.