High school football: Salisbury jayvees romp

From staff reports

TYRO — Salisbury’s jayvee football team won 48-0 against West Davidson on Thursday.

Tyree Brown had a rushing TD, a receiving TD and an interception return TD.

Jamal Rule, Blaise Miller and Emmanuel Asare had rushing touchdowns for the Hornets.

Hank Webb threw the touchdown pass to Miller and also had a rushing TD.

Webb ran for a 2-point conversion and passed to Jackson Sparger and Torian Brown for 2-point conversions.

•••

West Rowan rallied to beat Central Cabarrus 14-7 on Thursday.

Jaylen Neely had a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to spark the Falcons.

•••

Davie outscored West Forsyth 70-52. South Iredell shut out A.L. Brown 20-0.