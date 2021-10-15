October 15, 2021

Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season

By Paris Goodnight

Published 12:01 am Friday, October 15, 2021

LANDIS — South Rowan’s volleyball team played West Rowan tough but came up just short on Senior Night.

South celebrated the careers of Payton Black, Kali Nelson and Emma Owens on Thursday as West Rowan finished 14-0 in the 3A South Piedmont Conference.

Comments

