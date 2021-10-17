October 18, 2021

  • 48°

5 killed in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh

By News Service Report

Published 11:26 pm Sunday, October 17, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Five people were killed after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said.

News outlets report it happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Capital Boulevard near Fairview Road.

Laura Hourigan, a spokeswoman for Raleigh police, told the News & Observer of Raleigh that the vehicle was heading downtown on Capital Boulevard “when it ran off the road to the right and struck a concrete bridge abutment.”

All five people in the vehicle died from their injuries. Hourigan told the newspaper police are still working on the accident report, and she had no further information.

It was the second deadly crash in Wake County on Sunday morning.

About four hours earlier, Knightdale police Officer Ryan Hayworth, 23, died after a driver crashed into two stationary police cars parked on Interstate 540 as officers investigated an accident.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 17

Nation/World

Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

Local

Early voting creeps along as county holds first municipal voting on Sunday

News

5 killed in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh

News

Knightdale police officer dies in crash on Interstate 540

Granite Quarry

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

Education

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury vying for $25,000 cash prize

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Local

Snyder promoted to deputy city clerk

Crime

Woman arrested for flashing rear end at Sheriff’s Office after previous charges overturned

Lifestyle

Hall wins bronze medal in SilverArts

Clubs

Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 holds 75th anniversary celebration

Business

Salisbury-based Integro Technologies acquired by Kaman Distribution Group

Lifestyle

World War II veteran, longtime Rowan County farmer, celebrates 100th birthday

Local

Rowan commissioners will discuss body cameras for bailiffs, arrowhead donation, plumbing fix for lead levels

Business

Downtown move gives Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear chance to expand offerings, add new doctor

Nation/World

Clinton recovering from infection 

Crime

Teen charged in shooting at Mount Tabor High School held without bond

Nation/World

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

Elections

Beasley top fundraiser in third quarter for Senate race

Farm & Garden

Nearly 1-ton pumpkin sets record at state fair

High School

High school football: Loeblein throws record six TD passes for Falcons; Cavs, Hornets romp

Nation/World

UK lawmaker stabbed to death in terrorist act