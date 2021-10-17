October 17, 2021

  • 59°

Amy-Lynn Albertson: A spooky Christmas Halloween

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 17, 2021

I know, I know, I know. …  Amy-Lynn, it’s not even Halloween, and you are talking about Christmas decorations. Still, it will be here before we know it.

The Rowan County 4H program is taking orders for wreaths and garlands for Christmas.  The deadline for orders is Oct. 25.  We have Fraser bir, boxwood and a mix of white pine, fir and boxwood wreaths in various sizes.  We also have white pine garland in 25-, 50- and 75-foot lengths.  All greenery comes from a small family-owned farm in Alleghany County. During early Olympic games, wreaths were awarded as prizes and usually placed on the champion’s head.  The Romans liked wreaths so much they started adding jewels and precious metals to them, eventually creating the crown. The word crown comes from the Latin word corona, which means wreath or garland.

During the mid 15th century, some historians believe people decided to hang their headpieces on the wall to preserve them.  Others think people began to hang wreaths on doors to symbolize victory.  In Christianity, wreaths are used to observe the Advent season in preparation for Christmas and the Ephiphany.  Advent and Christmas wreaths are made of evergreens to represent everlasting life brought through Jesus. The circular shape represents God, with no beginning and no end.

Pick-up date for wreaths is Nov. 18, the week before Thanksgiving. That’s five weeks before Christmas Day. Believe me, your fresh greenery can definitely last that long.  Just take a few careful steps before hanging it. Submerge your live wreaths in enough water to feed the cut stems overnight.

This will help them absorb as much moisture as possible. If possible, keep the wreath out of sunlight and away from heat vents.  Dry, hot air will dry out your live greens. Every other day or so, spritz the back of the wreath with water so the cut stems can have a drink.  This will help the wreath retain its fragrance and extend its life.  You can also spritz the front of the garland and wreaths to keep them from drying out.

To order, go to http:go.ncsu.edu/2021rowan4hwreathandsoapsale or call 704-216-8970.

We have soap for sale too.  Our 4H program was busy this fall, and we made homemade soap with lavender, peppermint, and lemon scents using essential oils.  The perfect stocking stuffer.

Ho Ho Ho Happy Halloween, everyone, and order your Christmas wreaths now.

Amy-Lynn Albertson is director of the Rowan County Extension.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Granite Quarry

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

Education

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury vying for $25,000 cash prize

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Local

Snyder promoted to deputy city clerk

Crime

Woman arrested for flashing rear end at Sheriff’s Office after previous charges overturned

Lifestyle

Hall wins bronze medal in SilverArts

Clubs

Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 holds 75th anniversary celebration

Business

Salisbury-based Integro Technologies acquired by Kaman Distribution Group

Lifestyle

World War II veteran, longtime Rowan County farmer, celebrates 100th birthday

Local

Rowan commissioners will discuss body cameras for bailiffs, arrowhead donation, plumbing fix for lead levels

Business

Downtown move gives Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear chance to expand offerings, add new doctor

Nation/World

Clinton recovering from infection 

Crime

Teen charged in shooting at Mount Tabor High School held without bond

Nation/World

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

Elections

Beasley top fundraiser in third quarter for Senate race

Farm & Garden

Nearly 1-ton pumpkin sets record at state fair

High School

High school football: Loeblein throws record six TD passes for Falcons; Cavs, Hornets romp

Nation/World

UK lawmaker stabbed to death in terrorist act

Crime

Cooleemee man arrested after trading gunfire with Davie County investigators in Rowan

Elections

Salisbury council candidates list crime reduction, hiring a new city manager among city’s top priorities

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with trio of vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Catawba College will require COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022

Local

City selects Sada Stewart Troutman as new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director