Amy-Lynn Albertson: A spooky Christmas Halloween

I know, I know, I know. … Amy-Lynn, it’s not even Halloween, and you are talking about Christmas decorations. Still, it will be here before we know it.

The Rowan County 4H program is taking orders for wreaths and garlands for Christmas. The deadline for orders is Oct. 25. We have Fraser bir, boxwood and a mix of white pine, fir and boxwood wreaths in various sizes. We also have white pine garland in 25-, 50- and 75-foot lengths. All greenery comes from a small family-owned farm in Alleghany County. During early Olympic games, wreaths were awarded as prizes and usually placed on the champion’s head. The Romans liked wreaths so much they started adding jewels and precious metals to them, eventually creating the crown. The word crown comes from the Latin word corona, which means wreath or garland.

During the mid 15th century, some historians believe people decided to hang their headpieces on the wall to preserve them. Others think people began to hang wreaths on doors to symbolize victory. In Christianity, wreaths are used to observe the Advent season in preparation for Christmas and the Ephiphany. Advent and Christmas wreaths are made of evergreens to represent everlasting life brought through Jesus. The circular shape represents God, with no beginning and no end.

Pick-up date for wreaths is Nov. 18, the week before Thanksgiving. That’s five weeks before Christmas Day. Believe me, your fresh greenery can definitely last that long. Just take a few careful steps before hanging it. Submerge your live wreaths in enough water to feed the cut stems overnight.

This will help them absorb as much moisture as possible. If possible, keep the wreath out of sunlight and away from heat vents. Dry, hot air will dry out your live greens. Every other day or so, spritz the back of the wreath with water so the cut stems can have a drink. This will help the wreath retain its fragrance and extend its life. You can also spritz the front of the garland and wreaths to keep them from drying out.

To order, go to http:go.ncsu.edu/2021rowan4hwreathandsoapsale or call 704-216-8970.

We have soap for sale too. Our 4H program was busy this fall, and we made homemade soap with lavender, peppermint, and lemon scents using essential oils. The perfect stocking stuffer.

Ho Ho Ho Happy Halloween, everyone, and order your Christmas wreaths now.

Amy-Lynn Albertson is director of the Rowan County Extension.