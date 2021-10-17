October 17, 2021

  • 57°

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 17, 2021

GRANITE QUARRY — Granite Fest took over Civic Park on Saturday afternoon.

The reinvigorated event turned the tennis courts into a vendor haven. Food trucks lined up on Oak Street and other stalls were scattered throughout the park. There was a full set of inflatables for kids and some fall arts and crafts as well.

The stage was packed with music from Seth Grigg, Jon Linker, Shelby Stover, Alec and Austin and headliner Darrell Harwood.

The event was a return to form for the town. It held smaller events in recent years, and last year held no events in the park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full slate of vendors and music, however, resurrected a signature gathering Granite Quarry began in the early 2000s.

“It kind of fizzled out,” Alderman Kim Cress said.

Cress spent 19 years managing the town’s maintenance department and saw the arch of the event over the years. His hope is to bring it back even bigger next year. During previous years, pieces were added, including a chainsaw competition and laser shows projecting onto clouds at night during the vent’s prime

Town Manager Larry Smith said staff worked hard before Saturday’s Granite Fest to get the park ready for the crowd of people.

“Its lot of getting vendors set up, organizing, laying out how the tents are going to go up, setting up the stage,” Smith said.

Smith credited the town public works department and Faith Fire Department for spending about eight hours getting the stage set up. The the town also removed a pair of dead trees ahead of the event.

“We’re out til the last minute getting everything fluffed up and ready,” Smith said.

Parking was in high demand, with shuttles taking people to and from the park from Granite Centennial Park and Wittenberg Lutheran Church.

Smith said the Community Appearance Commission and the Parks, Events and Recreation Committee all pitch in to fundraise and organize for the event.

Rebecca Miers came out the the festival with her kids. Miers said the family comes to the park all the time, but had never been to one of the town’s events. They live in Salisbury and previously lived in Rockwell.

“It’s been really good,” Miers said about Saturday’s event.

Harwood was a major draw for the event. His image and set were at the forefront of marketing for the festival. The China Grove native, donning his signature black cowboy hat and backed by a full band, had a three-hour set capping the evening. Vendors started to close up as the sun went down and festival-goers corralled around the stage.

Print Article

Comments

Granite Quarry

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

Education

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury vying for $25,000 cash prize

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Local

Snyder promoted to deputy city clerk

Crime

Woman arrested for flashing rear end at Sheriff’s Office after previous charges overturned

Lifestyle

Hall wins bronze medal in SilverArts

Clubs

Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 holds 75th anniversary celebration

Business

Salisbury-based Integro Technologies acquired by Kaman Distribution Group

Lifestyle

World War II veteran, longtime Rowan County farmer, celebrates 100th birthday

Local

Rowan commissioners will discuss body cameras for bailiffs, arrowhead donation, plumbing fix for lead levels

Business

Downtown move gives Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear chance to expand offerings, add new doctor

Nation/World

Clinton recovering from infection 

Crime

Teen charged in shooting at Mount Tabor High School held without bond

Nation/World

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

Elections

Beasley top fundraiser in third quarter for Senate race

Farm & Garden

Nearly 1-ton pumpkin sets record at state fair

High School

High school football: Loeblein throws record six TD passes for Falcons; Cavs, Hornets romp

Nation/World

UK lawmaker stabbed to death in terrorist act

Crime

Cooleemee man arrested after trading gunfire with Davie County investigators in Rowan

Elections

Salisbury council candidates list crime reduction, hiring a new city manager among city’s top priorities

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with trio of vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Catawba College will require COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022

Local

City selects Sada Stewart Troutman as new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director