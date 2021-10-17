Hall wins bronze medal in SilverArts
Ann Hall of Salisbury won a bronze medal in SilverArts competition for visual/acrylic during a virtual celebration Oct. 1. She qualified from the Salisbury/Rowan Senior Games, part of a statewide network of 53 local programs sanctioned by the state organization. The program is for those 50 and older.
SilverArts is part of the competition of North Carolina Senior Games, which. strives to keep seniors healthy, active and involved,
