Letter: Nalini Joseph truly cares about people

I’ve been fortunate to meet and to really get to know Nalini Joseph this past year when I met her at our church, First United Methodist. This lady works so hard at everything she does. I am blessed to call her a dear friend and I know without a doubt that she will make a wonderful council member!

She knows how to get the job done and, yet, she really truly cares about people. She is willing to help anyone in need and is there when you are down and always has a way to make you feel special. Vote Nalini Joseph for Salisbury City Council if you want someone willing to help others and make our great city even better!

— Jerry Jackson

Salisbury