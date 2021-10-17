October 17, 2021

Letters: Dixon has passion for serving others, proven abilities

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 17, 2021

I am very happy that Jeanne Dixon has offered to serve Kannapolis as a candidate for City Council in the coming election. As a proud Kannapolis native, and one who has known, worked with and admired Jeanne for over 30 years, I know that she will bring the same fine qualities of leadership to her work for the city and all of its people that she has brought to each of the many positions of public service she has held through the years.

Jeanne has been a highly effective manager and board member with government agencies, nonprofit organizations and educational institutions. Her priorities in serving the city: fairness and competence in city government, collaborative work for economic growth and neighborhood revitalization, a safe and healthy community and open and transparent communication between government and neighborhoods truly reflect Jeanne’s values. These are Kannapolis values.

Jeanne’s passion for serving others and her formidable abilities are proven. In recent years, Kannapolis has begun a promising renewal. Jeanne will help to ensure that the city and all of its citizens have the opportunity to realize the great future this renewal has signaled.

— Jim Cook

Concord

