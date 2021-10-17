October 17, 2021

RPL West shelving featuring new books and iPad OPACs. Photo submitted by library staff. Submitted photo

Library Notes: West Branch has new permanent shelves

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 17, 2021

By Lyndsey Maloney
Rowan Public Library

If you walk into the Rowan Public Library West Branch in Cleveland, you might notice a major change in the library. Over the past few weeks, permanent shelving has been installed in the library proper bringing a bright, fresh look to the building.

In order to open for the community over the summer, RPL West borrowed a collection of shelves from other RPL locations. While those shelves served their purpose, the new shelving allows for a more permanent and cohesive look for the library. The taller shelves add more space for the library collection to grow, giving community members access to more materials.

The RPL West Branch is a popular collection library, which means that it houses many of the library’s newest and most exciting titles. Customers can browse the new shelves with the assistance of one of our mobile iPad OPAC systems and take it with them as they look along the shelves for a quick reference or find similar materials.

While you may not find your favorite classic on the shelf, library staff can assist customers with putting materials on hold from other locations, or you can visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org to put materials on hold for pick up.

In addition to the new shelving, RPL West Branch is in the midst of its first fall program series. With classes designed specifically for babies to adults, a wide variety of programs are available for our customers.

Weekly, there are storytimes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers as well as programs for our school age and teenage customers. We offer passive programs as well, such as Cards for a Cause and a Bat and Cat Scavenger Hunt which can be done any time the library is open. Stop by the library and pick up a calendar of events for the latest program details.

Lyndsey Maloney is librarian and branch supervisor at Rowan Public Library West Branch. 

