October 17, 2021

  • 57°

Snyder promoted to deputy city clerk

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 17, 2021

SALISBURY — Connie Snyder, an employee with the city of Salisbury for a decade, has been promoted to deputy city clerk.

Snyder begins her new role immediately and will work closely with the City Council under the supervision of City Clerk Kelly Baker in preparing the council agendas, meeting minutes and public notices. She’ll also provide paralegal support to City Attorney Graham Corriher, including the preparation of legal correspondence and documents.

Previously, Snyder was the administrative assistant in City Manager Lane Bailey’s office, which also included providing assistance to Assistant City Manager Zack Kyle.

Before her career in governmental services, Snyder was a billing specialist with Energy United and a flight attendant.

She holds an associate’s degree in microcomputer systems technology from Davidson Community College and a diploma of paralegal technology from Forsyth Technical Community College. She is a certified paralegal and a member of the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks and the North Carolina Bar Association Paralegal Division.

Snyder resides in Lexington with her husband, Tracy, and three fur babies.

