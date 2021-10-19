October 19, 2021

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with indecent liberties, first degree sex offense

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday charged a Salisbury man with felony sex offenses in connection to a July incident.

Jonathan Ray Barlow, 48, was charged with felony first-degree forced sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. The incident was reported this month.

Barlow has a previous conviction of indecent liberties with a child from 2017 according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s state offender database.

Barlow was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $20,000 bond.

In other crime reports:

• Damarion Rondell Matthews and James Edward Wooding, both 18, were charged Tuesday with felony robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The pair were arrested after allegedly robbing a man with a handgun in the 100 block of Clancy Road, stealing $400, a cellphone and a jacket. No one was injured. Police said there were one or two others involved, but they were minors.

Matthews and Wooding were transported to Rowan County Detention Center and each held under $25,000 bonds.

• The Rushco location at 1518 East Innes St. was robbed Tuesday at gunpoint. No one was injured. The suspects took $400 and no arrests have been made.

• A larceny from a vehicle was reported on the 100 block of Jim Neely Road on Sunday.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported the 600 block of Black Road on Sunday.

• A hit and run causing minor damage was reported on the 900 block of Mooresville Road on Monday.

