Area Sports: Cross country titles for Webb, Julian, South boys

From staff reports

In Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference Cross Country Championships held at Frank Liske Park in Concord, South Rowan’s boys took the team championship.

South sophomore Eli Julian was the individual champion in 16:43.

The Raiders got a third-place finish from Grayson Cromer (17:31), while Aaron Jones (17:59) placed fourth.

Brian Hickman (16th) and Brooks Hubbar (18th) helped South post a team score of 42. Lake Norman Charter was second with 49.

East Rowan placed third, with Shayden Edwards (7th) and Thomas Ferguson (10th) finishing in the top 10.

Ethan Wilson was sixth in 18:13 and was the standout for sixth-place West Rowan. He edged Edwards, who was clocked in 18:14.

An 11th-place finish by James Anderson helped Carson finish fifth in the team scores.

•••

Lake Norman Charter’s girls dominated with a 1-2-3-4 finish to take the team title. Lily Yampolski won in 20:37.

East Rowan’s girls placed five in the top 20 to finish second. Leah Edwards finished 12th and led the Mustangs. Meredith Bonner was 13th.

Carson was third. Carson’s Makayla Borst (5th, 21:50) and Camden Corley (7th, 22:08) were the fastest Rowan runners.

West Rowan’s Jenna Wheeler was eighth and also was clocked in 22:08. The Falcons finished sixth.

Bethany Rymer was 10th and led the fifth-place Raiders.

•••

DENTON — Salisbury senior Sutton Webb ran 19:44 at Denton FarmPark to win the Central Carolina Conference Cross Country Championships held on Tuesday.

East Davidson won the team scoring.

Salisbury’s Sage Huffman was 11th in 24:26, and Angie Landaverde placed 16th, but the Hornets didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

North Rowan’s Aniya Brown was 22nd.

•••

Salisbury’s Jake Denhard ran 17:42 for second place in the CCC boys championship race.

Salisbury’s Will Koontz took fourth in 18:02, while Wyat Goodnight was sixth in 18:55.

Robert Gould (20th) and Andrew Huffman (30th) helped the Hornets finish third in the team scoring behind East Davidson and South Davidson.

South Davidson’s William Lyons won in 16:30.

North Rowan’s Micah Nguyen ran 19:10 for 12th place.

HS VOLLEYBALL

Third-seeded South Rowan swept second-seeded Lake Norman Charter 25-16, 25-21 and 25-12 in a South Piedmont Conference semifinal played on Tuesday at West Rowan.

Leah Rymer had 26 assists and five kills. Emma Owens had seven assists. Cameron Black had seven kills and 15 digs. Kali Nelson and Avery Welch had five kills each. Meredith Faw had 10 digs. Payton Black had 16 digs.

•••

Top-seeded West Rowan swept fourth-seeded Carson 25-23, 25-20 and 25-19 in the other SPC semifinal on Tuesday.

Emma Clarke had 11 kills, eight digs and five blocks. Kelcie Love had nine kills, seven digs, and two blocks. Anna Grace Blackledge had seven kills and two blocks. Maia Gaeta had seven kills. Ashlee Ennis had five kills and 27 digs. Brooke Kennerly had 17 digs. Noe Gaeta had 12 digs and 38 assists.

West will host South Rowan in Wednesday’s championship match at 6 p.m. Admission is $7.

•••

Top-seeded East Davidson defeated fourth-seeded Salisbury in a Central Carolina Conference Tournament semifinal on Tuesday 29-31, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21 and 15-10.

Ashley Yang had 7 kills, 35 assists and 26 digs. Ava Morris had three aces and 12 kills. Brooke Cunningham had 13 kills. Grace Blackwell had 12 digs. Katie Peeler had 28 digs. Mallory Link had six kills. Riley Peltz had 12 kills and 13 digs.

HS GIRLS TENNIS

The Shawnee Mission East High team of Bryson Langford/Greta Stechschulte has won another doubles state championship in Kansas.

Langford, a junior, is the daughter of former Salisbury High star Susan Saunders Langford.

SALISBURY ACADEMY

On Monday, the Cross Country Championship Race for the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics was hosted by Salisbury Academy at Salisbury Community Park.

The two-mile course had records broken in the girls and boys races.

Records were set by Abdul Eliwa and Mary Grace Antosek of Salisbury Academy, with times of 12:58 and 15:27, respectively.

Salisbury Academy’s boys won with a team score of 20. Hickory Day School was second with 38. Next were Hickory Christian, Concordia Lutheran, St. Stephen’s Lutheran and Davidson Day.

All-conference runners are Eliwa (SA), Hampton Reed (Concordia), Josh Herring (HC), Max Zagroli (HDS), Jacob Mills (SA) and AJ Jarrell (SA).

The Jaguars have captured the team title five out of the last six years.

Salisbury Academy’s girls won with a score of 14. Hickory Christian Academy was second with 29 points. Concordia was third.

All-conference runners are Mary Grace Antosek (SA), Meredith Antosek (SA), Anna Kate Goodman (SA), Amelia Herring (HC), Lexi Spencer (HC), and Caroline Cox (SSL).