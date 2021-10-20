October 20, 2021

  • 45°

Area Sports: Cross country titles for Webb, Julian, South boys

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021

From staff reports

In Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference Cross Country Championships held at Frank Liske Park in Concord, South Rowan’s boys took the team championship.

South sophomore Eli Julian was the individual champion in 16:43.

The Raiders got a third-place finish from Grayson Cromer (17:31), while Aaron Jones (17:59) placed fourth.

Brian Hickman (16th) and Brooks Hubbar (18th) helped South post a team score of 42. Lake Norman Charter was second with 49.

East Rowan placed third, with Shayden Edwards (7th) and Thomas Ferguson (10th) finishing in the top 10.

Ethan Wilson was sixth in 18:13 and was the standout for sixth-place West Rowan. He edged Edwards, who was clocked in 18:14.

An 11th-place finish by James Anderson helped Carson finish fifth in the team scores.

•••

Lake Norman Charter’s girls dominated with a 1-2-3-4 finish to take the team title. Lily Yampolski won in 20:37.

East Rowan’s girls placed five in the top 20 to finish second. Leah Edwards finished 12th and led the Mustangs. Meredith Bonner was 13th.

Carson was third. Carson’s Makayla Borst (5th, 21:50) and Camden Corley (7th, 22:08) were the fastest Rowan runners.

West Rowan’s Jenna Wheeler was eighth and also was clocked in 22:08. The Falcons finished sixth.

Bethany Rymer was 10th and led the fifth-place Raiders.

•••

DENTON — Salisbury senior Sutton Webb ran 19:44 at Denton FarmPark to win the Central Carolina Conference Cross Country Championships held on Tuesday.

East Davidson won the team scoring.

Salisbury’s Sage Huffman was 11th in 24:26, and Angie Landaverde placed 16th, but the Hornets didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

North Rowan’s Aniya Brown was 22nd.

•••

Salisbury’s Jake Denhard ran 17:42 for second place in the CCC boys championship race.

Salisbury’s Will Koontz took fourth in 18:02, while Wyat Goodnight was sixth in 18:55.

Robert Gould (20th) and Andrew Huffman (30th) helped the Hornets finish third in the team scoring behind East Davidson and South Davidson.

South Davidson’s William Lyons won in 16:30.

North Rowan’s Micah Nguyen  ran 19:10 for 12th place.

 

HS VOLLEYBALL

Third-seeded South Rowan swept second-seeded Lake Norman Charter 25-16, 25-21 and 25-12 in a South Piedmont Conference semifinal played on Tuesday at West Rowan.

Leah Rymer had 26 assists and five kills. Emma Owens had seven assists. Cameron Black had seven kills and 15 digs. Kali Nelson and Avery Welch had five kills each. Meredith Faw had 10 digs. Payton Black had 16 digs.

•••

Top-seeded West Rowan swept fourth-seeded Carson 25-23, 25-20 and 25-19 in the other SPC semifinal on Tuesday.

Emma Clarke had 11 kills, eight digs and five blocks. Kelcie Love had nine kills, seven digs, and two blocks. Anna Grace Blackledge had seven kills and two blocks. Maia Gaeta had seven kills. Ashlee Ennis had five kills and 27 digs. Brooke Kennerly had 17 digs. Noe Gaeta had 12 digs and 38 assists.

West will host South Rowan in Wednesday’s championship match at 6 p.m. Admission is $7.

•••

Top-seeded East Davidson defeated fourth-seeded Salisbury in a Central Carolina Conference Tournament semifinal on Tuesday 29-31, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21 and 15-10.

Ashley Yang had 7 kills, 35 assists and 26 digs. Ava Morris had three aces and 12 kills. Brooke Cunningham had 13 kills. Grace Blackwell had 12 digs. Katie Peeler had 28 digs. Mallory Link had six kills. Riley Peltz had 12 kills and 13 digs.

 

HS GIRLS TENNIS

The Shawnee Mission East High team of Bryson Langford/Greta Stechschulte has won another doubles state championship in Kansas.

Langford, a junior, is the daughter of former Salisbury High star Susan Saunders Langford.

SALISBURY ACADEMY

On Monday, the Cross Country Championship Race for the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics was hosted by Salisbury Academy at Salisbury Community Park.

The two-mile course had records broken in the girls and boys races.

Records were set by Abdul Eliwa and Mary Grace Antosek of Salisbury Academy, with times of 12:58 and 15:27, respectively.

Salisbury Academy’s boys won with a team score of 20. Hickory Day School was second with 38. Next were Hickory Christian, Concordia Lutheran, St. Stephen’s Lutheran and Davidson Day.

All-conference runners are Eliwa (SA), Hampton Reed (Concordia), Josh Herring (HC), Max Zagroli (HDS), Jacob Mills (SA) and AJ Jarrell (SA).

 The Jaguars have captured the team title five out of the last six years.

Salisbury Academy’s girls won with a score of 14. Hickory Christian Academy was second with 29 points. Concordia was third.

All-conference runners are Mary Grace Antosek (SA), Meredith Antosek (SA), Anna Kate Goodman (SA), Amelia Herring (HC), Lexi Spencer (HC), and Caroline Cox (SSL).

Print Article

Comments

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections criticized for debating replacement of poll supervisor

Business

NC Small Business Administration official talks to Rowan Chamber about pandemic help

Local

Spencer aldermen, mayor candidates talk town’s future

High School

High school girls golf: Mustangs win regional, advance to state

Local

Firms hoping to lead Salisbury manager search will make pitches to council members Friday

Education

$2.24 million grant will major boost to Livingstone College STEM programs

Nation/World

Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for running from deputies in smoke shop, tossing gun under table

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with indecent liberties, first degree sex offense

News

Council to discuss potential changes to Downtown Revitalization Incentive grant program

Local

Election 2021: Bowman challenging Taylor in Rockwell mayor’s race

News

Public safety, city manager, economy: Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss city’s biggest issues

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Democratic Party makes endorsements for municipal races

Local

Spencer looking for big impact from new storefront grants

Granite Quarry

Election 2021: Granite Quarry’s new mayor will be a veteran or a newcomer

Ask Us

Ask Us: If I received my vaccine in another county, is it recorded in Rowan?

Local

Young entrepreneur raises $1,000 for Rowan County United Way with lemonade stand

News

Election 2021: Candidates in East Spencer hoping to continue moving town forward

News

Election 2021: Candidates detail their visions, goals if elected to Salisbury City Council

China Grove

Election 2021: China Grove Town Council candidates detail approaches to handling economic, residential growth

Cleveland

Election 2021: Four candidates competing for three seats in town of Cleveland

Local

County hopes software will streamline foster home licensing process

Local

Election 2021:Four vie for pair of seats on Granite Quarry board

High School

High school volleyball: Carson tops Mustangs again