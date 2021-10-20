October 20, 2021

Salisbury Post File Photo - Chris McNeil speaks during a community meeting in Salisbury in 2017.

Knox assistant principal resigns after video showing student confrontation

By Carl Blankenship

Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021

SALISBURY – A Knox Middle School administrator resigned last week after Rowan-Salisbury Schools was made aware of a video showing a confrontation with a student, the district said.

Christopher McNeil, a longtime faculty member for Rowan-Salisbury Schools who most recently served as assistant principal at Knox, resigned Oct. 12, the same day RSS says it began an investigation into the incident. The investigation still is ongoing, RSS said in an emailed statement.

The video, posted on social media, picks up with a student and McNeil already in a verbal altercation. After McNeil moved away from the child’s desk, the male student got out his chair, walked up to McNeil, threatened him and pushed his body up against McNeil, who restrained the boy by his arms.

The boy is restrained and carried into the hallway by McNeil and another faculty member. The boy can be heard screaming in the hallway before the video ends.

The district’s statement on the incident said, “The safety of all students and staff is the highest priority for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.”

McNeil was first hired by RSS in 2005 as a math teacher and rose to assistant principal at Knox and Salisbury High School. He was made deputy principal at Knox in 2016. He coached girls basketball for Salisbury High, winning a state championship, and was named the Post’s girls coach of the year in 2011.

