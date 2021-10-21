Blotter: Bullet holes found at Salisbury home

SALISBURY — A person on Wednesday reported finding bullet holes in their home on New Street.

At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the person return to their home on the 1000 block of New Street and observed a broken window and a few other bullet holes at the residence. Police said the person heard gunshots earlier in the day.

No one was injured and no other details about the shooting were available.

In other crime reports:

• David Lucas Dyson, 27, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies allegedly discovered marijuana on Dyson during a cell search.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 200 block of Mendenhall Road at about on Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported at Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores at 1105 Peeler Road on Tuesday. The loss was $191.

• Vandalism was reported on the 6000 block of Goodman Lake Road Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported on the 900 block of Parks Road Tuesday.

• An assault was reported on the 2000 block of Barger Road Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported on the 200 block of Wise Lane Tuesday. The loss was $90.

• There was a report of possession of stolen goods on South Main Street Tuesday.

• On Wednesday, there was a report of a drug overdose on the 300 block of Forbes Avenue.