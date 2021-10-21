East Spencer apparel store will host free luncheon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EAST SPENCER — In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, InspireU custom apparel is hosting a free luncheon Saturday from 12-3 p.m. for anyone who has lived through or currently has breast cancer.

“It really is acknowledging those that are going through breast cancer, those that are battling breast cancer and just trying to uplift their spirits and keep a positive vibe,” said LaChelle Hines, owner of the East Spencer shop.

The luncheon will be held at InspireU’s store at 935 S. Long St.

To coordinate the event, Hines called on a number of local businesses who have made material or monetary donations. Even some of InspireU’s customers have chipped in to help Hines host the luncheon at no cost to attendees.

“InsureU is all about inspiring people, so we just wanted to bring some inspiration to a group of ladies who have gone through this,” Hines said. “We’re always trying to reach out to the community to let the community know we’re supporting them.”

The menu will consist of fried chicken, meatballs, sandwiches, salad, macaroni and cheese and more. A dessert bar will be stocked with candy apples and other sweets. Free gift bags filled with a shirt, mug, journal and more will be handed out to those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

The keynote speaker for the luncheon will be Linda McCree.

“She’s a breast cancer survivor, so she’ll be speaking on her journey on how she went through and how she is going through it now,” Hines said. “She’s a very positive person. She’s high energy.”

Tanica Washington and Dileika Wilson-Ballard, co-owner of Marvelous Wigs and Timeless Things, are planning to perform a dance routine. There will also be prayer and the reading of psalms and a balloon release.

Sponsors for the luncheon include Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Olive Garden, Kiddie Land, Marvelous Wigs and Timeless Things and Greater Joy church. Tara White is donating apparel from her brand. More information can be found by calling Hines at 704-232-8412.