October 21, 2021

Few details available after one killed in Kannapolis shooting

By Staff Report

Published 5:25 pm Thursday, October 21, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — Limited details were available Thursday after a murder at 2103 Fowler St. in the Kannapolis area.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the address 9:50 a.m. Thursday and confirmed one person was killed after a shooting. The address is near the Kannapolis city limits.

No further details were released. Initial scanner traffic indicated a man was shot in the back.

Sifford said an investigation into the murder is ongoing and that more information would be released when it’s available.

Few details available after one killed in Kannapolis shooting

