Few details available after one killed in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS — Limited details were available Thursday after a murder at 2103 Fowler St. in the Kannapolis area.
Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the address 9:50 a.m. Thursday and confirmed one person was killed after a shooting. The address is near the Kannapolis city limits.
No further details were released. Initial scanner traffic indicated a man was shot in the back.
Sifford said an investigation into the murder is ongoing and that more information would be released when it’s available.
