October 21, 2021

  • 48°

Letter: Al Heggins’ campaign is about all of us

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

Al Heggins’ campaign to be the first elected mayor in Salisbury history is not about her. It’s about you. It’s about me. It’s about all of us. It’s about our collective ability to reimagine, reshape and reboot our city, with a focus on the shared belief that we all belong. For many Salisbury residents, it may not feel like that sometimes. In fact, it may not feel like that most of the time. But Al Heggins believes you belong here, and your voice matters.

Al Heggins continually pursues innovative and creative ways to call people in, not call people out. She advocates for a Congress of Neighborhoods, where a representative from every neighborhood will guide the city on how to spend public funds and address the root causes of crime. She envisions an event where entrepreneurs without storefronts will set up pop-up shops downtown. She embraces participatory budgeting — a transparent and inclusive process to decide how tax dollars are spent. And she insists on implementation of an annual equity report for the city, as part of the Resolution of Reconciliation that she helped steer toward unanimous adoption by city council when she was mayor.

Let’s elect Al Heggins our mayor again. She has the unique ability to align Salisbury’s valued traditions with our collective, forward-thinking vision. Choose Al Heggins, a mayor for everyone.

— Emily Ford

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Elections

Council candidates discuss city’s handling of ‘Fame’ relocation, protesting, pandemic

Business

Making Memore: Entrepreneurs harness power of Kannapolis’ Food Innovation Lab

Education

Shoutouts

Business

DuPont purchases Salisbury-based manufacturing business

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Bureau opens applications for families to get holiday assistance

Education

Spencer Library hosts life pathways event

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black seeking state branch’s top spot

Education

A fall theme on learning math at Mt. Ulla Elementary

High School

High school volleyball: West takes tournament title with victory over South

News

State briefs: Man charged after woman found dead in Davie home

News

GOP bill on NC governor’s emergency powers heads to his desk

Nation/World

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

Nation/World

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

Crime

NASCAR driver jailed on Rowan County assault charges

Education

Knox assistant principal resigns after video showing student confrontation

Crime

Woodleaf man jailed after two-county car chase

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections criticized for debating replacement of poll supervisor

Business

NC Small Business Administration official talks to Rowan Chamber about pandemic help

Local

Spencer aldermen, mayor candidates talk town’s future

High School

High school girls golf: Mustangs win regional, advance to state

Local

Firms hoping to lead Salisbury manager search will make pitches to council members Friday

Education

$2.24 million grant will major boost to Livingstone College STEM programs

Nation/World

Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for running from deputies in smoke shop, tossing gun under table