Area Briefs: North will finish football game on Saturday

From staff reports

SPENCER — North Rowan’s football team led Lexington 28-14 in the second quarter on Thursday when play was halted by a power failure caused by a transformer fire.

The plan is to finish the Central Carolina Conference game at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at North.

The Cavaliers scored first on a 50-yard punt return by Amari McArthur.

North also got first-quarter touchdowns from Jae’mias Morrow, who recovered his own fumble in the end zone and McArthur on a 37-yard pass from Jeremiah Alford.

North added a pair of two-point conversions.

Lexington (0-6, 0-4) answered with two rushing TDs and a 2-point conversion to stay in the game.

On the first play of the second quarter, Kh’ron Miller scored a rushing TD for the Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1) to make it 28-14.

North wraps up the regular season at Salisbury next week.

North is headed for the 1A West state playoffs and currently projects as the No. 12 seed in a 32-team bracket.

HS VOLLEYBALL

The NCHSAA released the brackets for the volleyball state playoffs on Thursday.

First-round games will be played on Saturday.

As expected, South Rowan (16-7) and Carson (12-14) are wild-card teams in the 3A bracket.

South Piedmont Conference champion West Rowan (24-2) is seeded third and will host No. 30 West Iredell (6-12) on Saturday at noon. The time for that game has been moved up due to a referee shortage.

Carson is seeded 25th and will play at No. 8 Parkwood (12-10) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

South Rowan is seeded 18th and will play at 15th-seeded Lake Norman Charter (17-3) on Saturday. The teams played on Tuesday in the SPC tournament, with South Rowan winning.

North Iredell (21-1) is seeded No. 1 in 3A, while West Henderson (19-4) is seeded second.

East Rowan finished 10-13.

•••

In 4A, Davie is seeded eighth and hosts No. 25 South Meck in the first round.

South Iredell beat Lake Norman 3-1 in the Greater Metro Conference championship game.

•••

In 1A, Gray Stone is seeded 11th and is home against No. 22 Avery County.

North Rowan finished 3-15.

•••

In 2A, eighth-seeded West Davidson is at home against No. 25 Wheatmore and No. 21 East Davidson is at No. 12 Surry Central.

West Davidson beat East Davidson 3-1 in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament championship game.

Salisbury finished 10-12.

HS BOYS SOCCER

Salisbury dropped a tough non-conference test against sixth-ranked 3A Ledford 4-3 on Thursday.

Salisbury got goals from Leonardo Fragoso, Colin Donaldson and Brayan Avilez.

Freshman Joseph Hernandez notched an assist for the home team.

“It was a highly contested match that had crazy exchanges, shots off of the posts/crossbar, and multiple penalty kicks,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “Ledford came out fast and strong and we were largely unprepared for their cohesion and intensity. They started out the match connecting passes and forcing the action, scoring three unanswered goals to lead 3-0.”

Salisbury scored on a set piece shortly before halftime to make it 3-1.

“The second half was a different story,” Parrish said. “I felt like we were more focused and maintained shape and discipline much more consistently. After making it 3-2 on a Colin Donaldson PK, we had chances to even the match, including a double save and then a shot off of the crossbar exchange that was eventually cleared by Ledford.”

With about four minutes left Ledford scored on a counter to push the lead to 4-2.

Salisbury made it 4-3 by converting on a PK.

“The match was a good one for us to experience,” Parrish said. “We might not like the result, but that is the type of team we are going to face in the playoffs. In both of our losses this year we came out flat and on our heels and quality opponents make you pay for it. We’ve proven to both those teams (and ourselves) that we can play with high caliber teams, but we need to start the match that way instead of digging a hole to battle out of.”

Salisbury concludes the regular season next week with a non-conference match up against Gray Stone.

The playoffs begin Nov. 1

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Carson lost 5-1 to West Henderson in the first round.

Riley Isley won her singles match for the Cougars.

•••

Gray Stone won 9-0 in the first round against Queens Grant.

JV FOOTBALL

Carson pounded Central Cabarrus 42-0 with Michael Guiton, Foday Dyer, Mahkani Guida and Corbin Hales getting in the end zone for the Cougars.

Trent Sharkey had a 2-point conversion.

Defensive standouts were Hales, Tristan Clawson and Nehemiah Baldwin.

•••

South Rowan made it four straight wins with a 46-6 romp against East Rowan.

Conner Richards scored four touchdowns for the Raiders. Nacier Parker had two rushing TDs.

••

West Rowan won 20-13 against Concord for its third straight win.

Jaylen Neely, Brody Tucker and Anwar Davis scored.

Kevin Toomer had an awesome game for West’s defense,

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Erwin’s girls won their season opener, beating Knox 36-14. Lily Kluttz scored 14 points for the Eagles. Alli Corl had eight, Ava Alderman six, and Jaelyn Earnhardt four.

LOCAL GOLF

Eric Norris made a hole-in-one on No. 5 at the Revival Golf Course at The Crescent on Thursday.

Norris used a 7-iron from the gold tees. The hole was playing 140-yards.

The feat was witnessed by Andy Porter and Charlie Andrews.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

The South Atlantic Conference men’s and women’s cross country championships are set for this Saturday.

This year’s championships will be hosted by Queens University of Charlotte and will be run at McAlpine Creek Park.

The men’s 8k race begins at 9 a.m., followed by the women’s 6k race at 10:30.