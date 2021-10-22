Blotter: Man charged with breaking into used car dealership, stealing Ford Mustang

SALISBURY — An 18-year-old faces charges for breaking into a used car dealership last month and stealing a Ford Mustang.

Amario Deonte Hutley faces charges faces charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony motor vehicle theft for an incident that occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department.

Hutley allegedly broke the front window of Trinity Car Brokers in the 2900 block of South Main Street, took a set of keys and drove off with the Ford Mustang.

He was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Thursday. Further details about his arrest weren’t available.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 100 block of Depot Street.

• Krislyn Lashonda Chunn, 34, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Jarvis Jermaine Copeland, 41, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle Wednesday near the intersection of South River Church Road and Foster Road in Woodleaf.

• A moped was reported stolen Wednesday in the 100 block of Red Cedar Road in the Mooresville area.

• A woman reported a larceny Wednesday in the 900 block of Geter Road in Woodleaf.

• Grand Oaks Home Owners Association on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 1300 block of Oak Grove Lane.

• A man reported an attempted breaking and entering Wednesday in the 100 block of Sea Breeze Road in Salisbury.

• Antonio Derrill Davis, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Michael John Aviani, 43, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces charges for being a fugitive from Contra Costa County in California.