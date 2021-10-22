October 22, 2021

The Carolina Hurricanes won again Thursday night.

Kotkaniemi scores in his return to Montreal, Hurricanes win 4-1

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 22, 2021

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first goal for Carolina in his return to Montreal, helping the Hurricanes beat the winless Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Kotkaniemi left the Canadiens for the Hurricanes over the summer after signing a $6.1 million offer sheet. The Finn was booed every time he touched the ice, let alone the puck.

With 10:37 to go, Kotkaniemi tipped in a shot from Brady Skjei to restore Carolina’s two-goal lead.

Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov also scored and Vincent Trocheck and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves, allowing only Tyler Toffoli’s goal. Jake Allen made 29 saves for Montreal (0-5-0).

