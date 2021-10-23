October 23, 2021

High school girls tennis: Cougars, Hornets advance

By Post Sports

Published 3:39 am Saturday, October 23, 2021

Staff report

Carson’s Riley Isley, coach Kayela Galloway and Bree Whittington.

 

Salisbury’s Emily Frick, Kate Burton, Millie Wymbs and Abby Campion.

 

Carson’s doubles team of Riley Isley/Bree Whittington won two matches on Friday in the 3A Midwest Regional held at Les Myers Park inConcord.

They reached the semifinals and have qualified for the 3A individual state tournament at Burlington Tennis Center.

Salisbury had two doubles teams go 2-0 in 2A Midwest Regional action hosted by the Hornets on Friday.

Abby Campion/Millie Wymbs and Kate Burton/Emily Frick have reached the semifinals and have qualified for the individual state tournament to be held in Holly Springs.

Play continues in the regionals on Saturday.

 

