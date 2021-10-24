October 24, 2021

  • 61°

2022 Heart Ball committee members

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

The Salisbury-Rowan Heart Fund Ball committee members recently held a meeting to begin planning the 2022 Heart Ball, which will be held Feb. 12 at the Country Club of Salisbury.

Last year’s event was canceled, but members raised more than $20,000 and donations were made to the Community Care Clinic. Members of the 2022 Heart Ball Committee are:

President/Chair: Lori and Charlie Graeber

Vice President/Co-Chair: Barb and Cliff Sorel

Secretary: Katie and Erik Lipscomb

Past President: Vickie and Victor Wallace

Brooks and Trent Busby, Kristen and Steve Colwell,  Kim and Kyle Davis, Lesleigh and John Drye, Emily and Wes Graham, Julie and John Hlavacek, LeeAnna and Guy Hoskins, Allison and Robert Ogden, Virginia and Mark Robertson, Angela and Sam Roy, and Lauren and Charles Whaley

