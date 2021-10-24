October 24, 2021

  • 61°
Livingstone fell to WSSU.

College football: Blue Bears can’t get offense going at WSSU

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — The Winston-Salem State Rams delighted a huge homecoming crowd of around 8,000 by beating Livingstone 21-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The victory on Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium gave the resurgent Rams (3-4, 3-2) their third straight win in the Southern Division of the CIAA.

Neither team scored in the second half, but Cam Lewis threw three touchdown passes in the first half for WSSU.

Lewis’ 35-yard touchdown pass to Alex Cabrera gave the Rams an early 7-0 lead.

Lewis connected with Cabrera again for a 50-yard strike on a slant for a 14-0 lead with 7:06 left in the second quarter.

Lewis flipped a 10-yard scoring pass to Antuan Collins with just 20 seconds left in the first half to make it a 21-0 game.

Livingstone moved the ball to start the second half but missed on a 44-yard field goal attempt.

Livingstone’s defense came up with a fumble recovery late in the third quarter when Lewis lost the handle at the WSSU 12-yard line, but the Blue Bears (1-7, 1-4) couldn’t punch it in.

Next for the Blue Bears is a road game at Fayetteville State.

 

 

