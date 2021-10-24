College football roundup: Wake lights up scoreboard in 70-56 victory over Army

Associated Press

WEST POINT, N.Y. — When it was over, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson used one word to describe it: “Wow!”

Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score, and No. 16 Wake Forest defeated Army 70-56 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in front of a sellout crowd at Michie Stadium.

“It felt like whoever had the ball last was going to win,” Clawson said. “That was about as clean a performance as I’ve ever seen. Every time we had to make a play we made a play. We found a way to win.”

Army (4-3), which lost its third straight and had its 13-game winning streak at Michie Stadium snapped, had not defeated a ranked opponent since a 17-14 victory over Air Force in 1972. Still, the Black Knights made Wake Forest (7-0) earn it, matching them on the scoreboard until a costly interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter gave the Demon Deacons the breathing room they needed.

Hartman completed 23 of 29 passes and had touchdown passes of 41, 54 and two of 75 yards as he matched the Michie Stadium record for scoring passes. Jaquarii Roberson had eight catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns and A.T. Perry had six catches for 146 yards and one score.

Army rushed for 416 yards and finished with 595 yards offensively as the teams combined for 1,233 yards in a game that featured just one punt and was the second-highest scoring game involving an Atlantic Coast Conference team, according to Elias Sports, after Pitt’s 76-61 win over Syracuse in 2016.

Wake Forest returns to ACC action to host Duke on Saturday.

Davidson 49

Butler 35

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Louis Colosimo threw for two touchdowns, Aris Hilliard rushed for two scores in Davidson’s victory.

Davidson (4-1, 3-0 Pioneer) entered leading the FCS by averaging 300 yards rushing per game, and gained 363 yards on 48 carries against Butler. Hilliard carried it four times, including a 59-yard run to tie it at 7, for 105 yards. Coy Williams rushed for 65 yards and a score, his 10th of the season.

Bret Bushka was 21 of 32 for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Butler (2-5, 0-4).

Western Carolina 45

The Citadel 31

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carlos Davis passed for a career-high 401 yards and three touchdowns, TJ Jones ran for 132 and two scores as Western Carolina got its first victory.

The Catamounts (1-6, 1-3 Southern Conference) led 31-10 at halftime as Davis found Calvin Jones for seven yards, TJ Jones for 40 and Raphael Williams for 10.

The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3) answered with a pair of touchdowns, the first coming after Western Carolina turned it over on its own 3. Then TJ Jones, a transfer from Tusculum, scored on runs of 30 and 43 yards as the Catamounts regained control.

Pitt 27

Clemson 17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett guided No. 23 Pitt to a decisive win over the flailing Tigers, giving his burgeoning Heisman campaign a serious jolt and stamping the Panthers (6-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) as the runaway favorites in the Coastal Division.

Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson (4-3, 3-2).

Elon 24

New Hampshire 10

ELON (AP) — Davis Cheek threw two touchdown passes — including a 58-yarder to Bryson Daughtry on Elon’s second play from scrimmage — and ran for a score as the Phoenix turned backed New Hampshire in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Cheek completed 27 of 31 passes for 328 yards with one interception for Elon (4-3, 3-1) and his TD strike to Daughtry staked the Phoenix to a 7-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game. New Hampshire (3-4, 2-2) rallied to take a 10-7 lead, scoring on Bret Edwards’ 5-yard TD toss to Griffin Helm with 6:16 left in the first quarter and Sean Lehane’s 36-yard field goal 51 seconds into the second, but the Wildcats wouldn’t score again. Cheek’s 3-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 86-yard drive with 1:23 left before halftime, giving the Phoenix the lead for good.

Gardner-Webb 28, Robert Morris 17: Bailey Fisher went 17-for-22 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Gardner-Webb controlled from the outset.

Narii Gaither’s 3-yard touchdown run ended an eight-play, 71-yard opening drive and the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) never trailed.

Later, Ty French made it 14-0 when he came up with the strip and sack of Robert Morris quarterback George Martin in the end zone. Following another Robert Morris (2-4, 1-2) turnover, Fisher connected with T.J. Luther on a 12-yard scoring pass for a three-score lead early in the second quarter.

Hampton 30, NC A&T 9: Jett Duffey threw two touchdown passes to lead Hampton to victory. Duffey was 17-of-28 passing for 285 yards. He tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jadakis Bonds that capped Hampton’s (3-4, 1-2 Big South Conference) first series. Duffey’s 72-yard TD pass to Romon Copeland stretched the Pirates’ lead to 20-9. Jalen Fowler threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Warren for North Carolina A&T (3-4, 2-2). Fowler completed 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards. Warren made five catches for 103 yards.

NC Central 28, Morgan State 17: Davius Richard threw touchdown passes to four different receivers, including three in the second half, and North Carolina Central rallied for a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory.

Richard, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 242 yards with one interception, knotted the score at 7 with his first TD toss — a 2-yarder to Quentin Chaplin with 1:37 left in the first quarter. That was all the scoring until Kluivert Akubuo-Onwuemeka nailed a 25-yard field goal with 5:08 left in the second to give Morgan State a 10-7 halftime lead.

Richard gave the Eagles (3-4) a 14-10 lead in their MEAC opener with a 31-yard scoring strike to Isiah Macklin. The Bears (0-7, 0-3) answered with Romello Kimbrough’s 55-yard TD run for a 17-14 lead, but Richard gave NCCU the lead for good when he connected with Andrew Smith for a 53-yard score on the ensuing drive.

Kennesaw State 30, Campbell 7: Xavier Shepherd accounted for three touchdowns and Kennesaw State kept the Campbell offense out of the end zone.

Levi Wiggins returned a fumbled ball 94 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Campbell (3-4, 2-2), which was held to 188 yards of offense. It was the fifth straight win for Kennesaw State (6-1, 3-0 Big South Conference).