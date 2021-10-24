October 24, 2021

  • 61°

Darrell Blackwelder: It’s important to keep irrigating during fall and winter

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

October is one of the driest months of the year. Those with newly seeded lawns are faced with the problem of irrigating the grass to prevent it from dying. Once the small seedlings emerge, it is very important to keep them irrigated to maintain growth and allow root expansion. Those who choose to reduce irrigation or stop all together risk partial or total loss of their fall planting.

Valuable trees and shrubs also need water during the winter for survival. Trees and shrubs must also be irrigated during fall and winter drought periods. Trees and shrubs that are damaged by the drought usually do not show signs during dormancy as they do during the summer months. Many plants do not show damage until the spring.

The best time to irrigate during cold, dry weather is during the heat of the day. Even though supplying water may be a challenge during cold weather with stiff hoses and frozen nozzles, but the task is still very important. Dogwoods, rhododendron, azaleas and camellias have shallow root systems, easily drying out in dry weather. One to two inches of water during the week during an extended drought is sufficient amount for established trees and shrubs. Newly planted shrubs may need more water, however over watering kills trees and shrubs much quicker than a short drought. Three to six inches of organic mulch such as bark or pine needles conserves soil moisture in the landscape. With no appreciable rainfall in our future, now would be good time to add organic mulches.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.

Print Article

Comments

News

Airplane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

News

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Local

‘Stories behind these squares’: Town of Cleveland unveils country’s barn quilt mural, trail

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss ‘Fame,’ protesting, pandemic

Education

Supporters of former Knox assistant principal speak up after resignation

Local

Volunteers focus on South Ellis Street for 11th annual BlockWork program

Education

Accounting firm to present annual school district audit report Monday

Lifestyle

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Faith

Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6

Business

A hidden gem on Highway 29, Fusion Salon celebrates more than 15 years in business

Education

Walser honored by Smart Start Rowan

Lifestyle

Two of everything: Estate sale will raise money for cystic fibrosis

Lifestyle

Thanksgiving pie sale to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Local

Salisbury council selects firm to assist in recruiting a new city manager

Business

Biz Roundup: Community job fair Thursday at West End Plaza

Nation/World

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

Nation/World

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday on West Bank Street, hospitalized

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates

High School

High school football: West comes up just short against Concord

Coronavirus

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Nation/World

Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round