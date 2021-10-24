Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6

Barbecue fundraiser scheduled at The Arbor UMC

The Arbor UMC, located 5545 Woodleaf Road in Salisbury, will host its semi-annual barbecue on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until all food is gone.

Pit-cooked BBQ and chickens are available. Plates and whole chickens as well as barbecue by the pound are available for sale. Proceeds go to church missions. All orders are take-out for this event.

China Grove Church of God harvest festival scheduled Nov. 6

The China Grove Church of God’s Harvest Festival will take place Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 413 North Franklin Street in China Grove.

Breakfast is 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. , with BBQ chicken or pork, baked beans, slaw and roll. Adults are $8. Children $6. Silent auction is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors selling crafts, jewelry, wreaths and more. Contact Ann Sprinkle at 704-754-0109 for questions.

Hood Theological Seminary fundraiser will be virtual Nov. 19

The 1885 Society at Hood Theological Seminary is a special fundraiser by the Hood Theological Seminary National Alumni Association with a goal of raising funds for student scholarships. Each alumnus or alumna, and/or friend of the seminary who pays $188.50 annually becomes a Member of the “1885 Society.” Those who complete the $1,885.00 donation will be honored as a “founding member” during the 1885 Society Virtual Celebration.

The “1885 Society” donations can be made in ten installments of $188.50 or a one-time donation of $1,885.00.

This year’s virtual celebration will be on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed event, which will be an additional way to raise funds to support student scholarships.

For more information, visit hoodseminary.edu.