Laura Allen: Deadline approaching for 4-H plants, wreaths, soap

Don’t delay any longer if you are planning to order fruiting plants, holiday wreaths and garland, or homemade soaps from Rowan County 4-H. The deadlines for these fundraisers are coming up this week (specific dates listed below), so get your orders in.

All fundraisers assist 4-H, the youth development component of Cooperative Extension that is open to youths ages 5-18 (as of their birthday on Jan. 1). The focus is on “learning by doing.”

The plant sale and homemade soap sale proceeds benefit the entire 4-H program to assist with programming supplies. Wreath sale proceeds benefit specific 4-H clubs to assist the club leaders and youth members with club activities and expenses. You can also choose for the proceeds from a wreath order to benefit Rowan County 4-H Parents, Alumni, Leaders, Supporters (PALS), which is a group of adult supporters. The PALS funds are used to help provide scholarships to youth as they attend events such as 4-H camp, 4-H Congress, and other more expensive events.

4-H Wreath Sale: Various shapes and sizes of wreaths and garland are available. Orders must be submitted no later than Monday. Pickup is Thursday, Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All items are grown and made at a small, family-owned Christmas tree farm in Alleghany County. Items are made out of Fraser fir, boxwood and/or pine.

Since our pick-up date was so close to Christmas last year, we have made it earlier this year to help meet your decorating needs. Some customers have told me that wreaths lasted until February or March, so it’s possible to keep greenery fresh through the holidays.

Make sure to soak it overnight in a tub full of cool water on the day you pick it up. Keep it in a cool location until you hang it. If possible, keep it out of sunlight or away from heat vents. The registration link can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/4-h-wreath-homemade-soap/.

4-H Homemade Soap Sale: Orders are due Monday, with pickup Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Rectangle soaps are $5 and round soaps with a clover imprint are $3. Scents available include lavender, peppermint and lemon. These soaps are perfect for stocking stuffers or gifts for the holidays. The registration link is at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/4-h-wreath-homemade-soap/.

4-H Plant Sale: Plant sale orders are being taken until Thursday for bunch grapes, blackberries, muscadines, figs, pomegranate, elderberry, persimmon, Japanese persimmon, apple, peach, pear and pecan. Fall is the perfect time to plant and pickup is Thursday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To order, call 704-216-8970. For a list of plant varieties and descriptions, visit https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/fall-2021-rowan-4-h-plant-sale-order-now/.

Pay prior to pickup (check or cash), to reduce contact on the day of pick up. For wreaths and soaps, make checks payable to Rowan County 4-H PALS. For the 4-H Plant Sale, make checks payable to CES.

For more information, call 704-216-8970 or email laura_allen@ncsu.edu.