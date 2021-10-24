Letter: Former councilman backs Dixon in Kannapolis

I am pleased to endorse Jeanne Dixon for the office of city council person for the city of Kannapolis. She and her family are longtime residents of Kannapolis. I believe she is well-qualified and brings excellent credentials to this position.

Jeanne is a graduate of Barber-Scotia College with a bachelor’s degree in organizational management. She has worked for over 38 years at the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services, as program administrator for the Child Support Enforcement Office and the state of North Carolina’s Administrative Office of the Courts. She also served the Guardian ad Litem programs for Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

I most admire Jeanne for her selfless volunteer work: Cabarrus Head Start Policy Council, Cabarrus Partnership for Children, Cooperative Christian Ministry Board of Directors, Cabarrus County Free Clinic and the board of trustees for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. She also served on the city of Kannapolis Planning and Zoning Board and completed Kannapolis Academy, where each volunteer spends time in city departments to learn about their operation.

I have known Jeanne for over 40 years. I have been able to see her in action. She is a people person. She gets on well with youth as well as interacting with our senior community. She possesses a trait of kindness and a passion for people. She is hard-working and dependable, two things that will serve her well as a city council person.

Jeanne Dixon and her husband, Thomas, have one daughter, Dr. Raphael Dixon Week, a son-in-law and two granddaughters. They are members of Price Memorial AME Zion Church.

I, Kenneth Geathers, former city council member, resident of Kannapolis for over 50 years, confidently recommend Jeanne Dixon for Kannapolis City Council for her experience in public services, her wisdom, insight and leadership. Jeanne Dixon is very approachable and sincere. Her knowledge and attitude will help to improve Kannapolis. Jeanne Dixon cares about this community.

Please join with me on Nov. 2 and vote for Jeanne Dixon for Kannapolis City Council.

— Kenneth Geathers

Kannapolis