Letter: Karen Alexander has been consensus builder

With the Salisbury mayoral race weeks away, it’s time for voters to make up their minds who to vote for. I would like to encourage you to cast your vote for Karen Alexander.

She has been a solid leader and consensus builder during the recent turbulent times our country and city has been forced to deal with. We need her level headed business approach to solving the issues that face our city. Again I encourage you to cast your mayoral vote for Karen Alexander.

— Scott Maddox

Salisbury