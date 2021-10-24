Xfinity title race wide open after Ty Gibbs wins in Kansas

By Jenna Fryer

AP Auto Racing Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Ty Gibbs disrupted the Xfinity Series championship, then rushed off for the fuel he needed to run another race.

Gibbs picked up his fourth Xfinity victory of the season Saturday and stopped title contenders AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and anyone else from advancing to the championship round. Gibbs isn’t eligible for the Xfinity Series championship, so all four spots in the finale remained open headed into next week’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Gibbs didn’t have much time to celebrate, though, because he had to start the

ARCA Series race later Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

The 19-year-old grandson of the Hall of Fame team owner, Gibbs will be in the Xfinity Series next season. For now, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is just a roadblock for the finalists for the Nov. 6 championship finale.

Gibbs passed reigning champion Cindric with 10 laps remaining at Kansas to become the second non-playoff driver to win in this round of the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Cindric finished second and Allmendinger was third, and neither has clinched on points.

“I really would have loved to lock our way in and race for a win at Martinsville,” said Cindric, who didn’t seem worried about advancing.

“I am more comfortable than anyone else can be, I guess. The good thing about Martinsville is it takes a lot to hit hard enough to get you out of the race. We probably just need to finish that one and we will be in the show.”

Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton all go to Martinsville below the cutline.