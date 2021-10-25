Ask Us: What are current enrollment numbers for Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

A reader asked for data on student enrollment in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

For 2020-2021, the most accurate and up-to-date data is the district’s 20-day average daily members metric. The district-wide ADM recorded at day 20 was 17,899. For the 2020-2021 year, the district had a final ADM of 17,866. The ADM dropped significantly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019-2020, the district’s final ADM was 18,585.

The following numbers show every school’s 20-day ADM:

Henderson Independent: 14

Bostian Elementary: 333

Erwin Middle: 775

Overton Elementary: 273

China Grove Elementary: 518

China Grove Middle: 543

Corriher Lipe Middle: 432

East Rowan High: 983

Koontz Elementary: 463

Shive Elementary: 481

Granite Quarry Elementary: 488

Isenberg Elementary: 419

Hanford Dole Elementary: 372

Hurley Elementary: 477

Jesse Carson High: 1,153

Knollwood Elementary: 494

Knox Middle: 517

Landis Elementary: 596

Millbridge Elementary: 581

Morgan Elementary: 266

Mt. Ulla Elementary: 277

North Elementary: 384

North Rowan High: 559

North Middle: 476

Rockwell Elementary: 467

Rowan County Early College: 239

Salisbury High: 903

Southeast Middle: 640

South Rowan High: 971

West Rowan Elementary: 562

West Rowan High: 1,065

West Middle: 663

Summit K-8 virtual Academy: 515

There are a few things that have changed beside the pandemic. Faith Elementary School and Enochville Elementary School closed at the end of the previous school year. Summit Virtual Academy saw a significant drop in enrollment as more students returned to traditional schools. Summit started the 2020 school year with an ADM of 2,530.

Henderson Independent’s student population fluctuates month-to-month.