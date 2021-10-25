Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with involuntary manslaughter

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man on Friday was brought to Salisbury from South Carolina to face charges of killing his foster brother.

Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr., 28, was served with warrants for involuntary manslaughter for accidentally shooting and killing Semaj Wade, his 17-year-old foster brother. The teenager was struck in the back after a bullet was fired from a gun McKenzie was playing with at 2103 Fowler St, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

McKenzie left the area after the shooting and was held by authorities in York County, South Carolina, until he could be brought back to Salisbury to face local charges.

McKenzie was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Anthony Spencer, 30, of New Haven was arrested Sunday for felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession/selling/buying a firearm without a serial number and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule two and schedule six controlled substances. He also faces charges for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. An arrest report states Spencer was convicted of felony assault in 2018 with a 14-month suspended sentence with probation. Spencer was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.

• Christopher Thomas Shaunfield, 36, of Kannapolis was charged Sunday with felony possession with intent to sell/distribute nearly 23 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Adam Keith Lloyd, 44, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony attempted larceny of motor vehicle parts from Patriot Towing and misdemeanor resisting public officer. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

• Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 39, of Salisbury was also charged Sunday with felony attempted larceny of motor vehicle parts from Patriot Towing and misdemeanor resisting public officer. He was also booked on a $10,000 bond.

• Albert Justin Isenhour, 35, of Mooresville was charged Sunday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rahjan Wesley Crawford, 29, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure a woman who lives on the 2600 block of Faith Road. Crawford was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

• Jonathan Ronald Freeland, 41, of Kannapolis was charged Sunday with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly pushing, punching and striking a woman with a picture frame.

• Matthew Merrit Oneil Morgan, 20, of Concord was charged Sunday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• John Christopher Phillips, 45, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering and larceny at Lane’s Construction in China Grove.

• Shana Gail Woodard, 37, of Kannapolis was charged Friday with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse after overdosing and becoming unconscious, allowing children access to needles, an arrest report states.

• Cyrus William Yeomans Jr., 29, of Concord was charged Saturday with felony larceny of a white 2000 Honda Accord.

• Mitchell Dean Bostian, 38, of Mooresville was charged Saturday with two felony counts of receiving stolen goods and property. An arrest report states the goods included $8,000 worth of data cables, electrical supplies and a trailer.

• Joshua Michael Jones, 30, of Kannapolis was charged Friday with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.