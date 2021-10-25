High school dual team tennis playoffs: Hornets in second-round action

Staff report

Top-seeded Salisbury (17-0) is scheduled to host eighth-seeded East Surry (11-3) in the second round of the 2A dual team tennis state playoffs on Tuesday.

Other second-round matchups in the West half of the bracket are Burns (12-2) at West Stanly (13-1); Pine Lake Prep (9-1) at Shelby (14-0), and Wheatmore (12-2) at Hendersonville (14-0).

Clinton (20-0) is the top seed in the East half.