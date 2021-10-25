October 25, 2021

  • 61°

High school dual team tennis playoffs: Hornets in second-round action

By Post Sports

Published 12:10 am Monday, October 25, 2021

 

Salisbury’s No. 1 player Millie Wymbs. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw.

Staff report

Top-seeded Salisbury (17-0) is scheduled to host eighth-seeded East Surry (11-3) in the second round of the 2A dual team tennis state playoffs on Tuesday.

Other second-round matchups in the West half of the bracket are Burns (12-2) at West Stanly (13-1); Pine Lake Prep (9-1) at Shelby (14-0), and Wheatmore (12-2) at Hendersonville (14-0).

Clinton (20-0) is the top seed in the East half.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan County elections supervisor speaks out after debate to replace him

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are current enrollment numbers for Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

News

Airplane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

News

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Local

‘Stories behind these squares’: Town of Cleveland unveils country’s barn quilt mural, trail

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss ‘Fame,’ protesting, pandemic

Education

Supporters of former Knox assistant principal speak up after resignation

Local

Volunteers focus on South Ellis Street for 11th annual BlockWork program

Lifestyle

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Education

Accounting firm to present annual school district audit report Monday

Faith

Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6

Business

A hidden gem on Highway 29, Fusion Salon celebrates more than 15 years in business

Education

Walser honored by Smart Start Rowan

Lifestyle

Two of everything: Estate sale will raise money for cystic fibrosis

Lifestyle

Thanksgiving pie sale to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Local

Salisbury council selects firm to assist in recruiting a new city manager

Business

Biz Roundup: Community job fair Thursday at West End Plaza

Nation/World

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

Nation/World

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday on West Bank Street, hospitalized

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates