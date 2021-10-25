October 25, 2021

  • 75°

Juvenile shot Saturday expected to make full recovery

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:31 am Monday, October 25, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say a 14-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after being shot Saturday afternoon on West Bank Street.

The unidentified 14-year-old boy was shot in an incident that Lt. Justin Crews said was neither accidental nor random. Crews said there was a gathering of people around in the 1200 block of West Bank Street when the shooting occurred.

The boy was transported to Rowan Medical Center for treatment.

Police have suspects in the shooting and expect to file charges soon, Crews said.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident, can contact Detective J.R. Drakeford at 704-638-5333.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday expected to make full recovery

Crime

Blotter: Homeless man jailed after throwing rocks through woman’s front door

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan County elections supervisor speaks out after debate to replace him

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are current enrollment numbers for Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

News

Airplane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

News

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Local

‘Stories behind these squares’: Town of Cleveland unveils country’s barn quilt mural, trail

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss ‘Fame,’ protesting, pandemic

Education

Supporters of former Knox assistant principal speak up after resignation

Local

Volunteers focus on South Ellis Street for 11th annual BlockWork program

Education

Accounting firm to present annual school district audit report Monday

Lifestyle

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Faith

Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6

Business

A hidden gem on Highway 29, Fusion Salon celebrates more than 15 years in business

Education

Walser honored by Smart Start Rowan

Lifestyle

Two of everything: Estate sale will raise money for cystic fibrosis

Lifestyle

Thanksgiving pie sale to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Local

Salisbury council selects firm to assist in recruiting a new city manager

Business

Biz Roundup: Community job fair Thursday at West End Plaza

Nation/World

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

Nation/World

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday on West Bank Street, hospitalized

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities