Juvenile shot Saturday expected to make full recovery

SALISBURY — Police say a 14-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after being shot Saturday afternoon on West Bank Street.

The unidentified 14-year-old boy was shot in an incident that Lt. Justin Crews said was neither accidental nor random. Crews said there was a gathering of people around in the 1200 block of West Bank Street when the shooting occurred.

The boy was transported to Rowan Medical Center for treatment.

Police have suspects in the shooting and expect to file charges soon, Crews said.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident, can contact Detective J.R. Drakeford at 704-638-5333.